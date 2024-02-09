Mike Thomas: Five ways to create a cozy home

Mike Thomas

February is not just about hearts and candy. It is also the perfect time to show your home some love.

It's been with you through thick and thin, weathering storms (literally and metaphorically) and holding countless memories. So, as the winter settles in, it is time to return the favor. Forget grand and expensive ideas. Sometimes, the smallest gestures can make the biggest difference.

Here are a few simple and budget-friendly ways to cozy up your space and express your appreciation for all that your home does for you:

Let the sunshine in. Winter days can be short, dark and gloomy. You can invite more natural light into your home to combat the dreariness. Open your curtains wide, wash the windows until they sparkle, and consider swapping out heavy drapes for lighter, sheer fabrics. This can even include rearranging some furniture based on where the light comes in. Let the sun bathe your rooms in warmth and chase away those winter blues.

Create a new atmosphere in your home. Consider adding or changing your decorations to create a lighter, warmer feel in your home. A refresh can include pictures or art pieces, as well as new coffee table books. A splash of paint can do wonders for a room, even if it's just a single accent wall. Don't be afraid to experiment with bold colors or calming neutrals, and for an extra touch of cozy, layer in textiles like throws and pillows. Choose soft textures and warm colors to create a truly inviting atmosphere.

Declutter for inner peace. Let's face it, winter is a great time to get into hibernation mode and stay inside, and what better time to tackle clutter accumulating in the corners? Donate those old clothes you never wear, recycled magazines you've already flipped through, and give away furniture that no longer sparks joy. A clutter-free space is not only visually appealing but also creates a sense of calm and relaxation. Give your home some breathing room, clearing space for new memories. Plus, a lighter load makes spring cleaning a breeze.

Pamper your appliances. Your appliances work tirelessly day and night, keeping your food fresh, clothes clean, and home comfortable. While it is important to have a consistent cleaning routine, show your appliances some extra love with a deep, thorough cleaning. Wipe down their surfaces, vacuum off the dust, and try to get into every nook and cranny you can. This not only prolongs the lifespan of your appliances, but also allows them to operate more efficiently, saving you money on energy bills.

Bring nature indoors. Even though outdoor gardening may have to be put on pause, that doesn’t mean you still can’t enjoy the beauty of nature indoors. Fill your home with vibrant flowers, lush greenery and fragrant herbs. You don’t have to stick to roses; feel free to try out plants you normally wouldn’t buy. Not only does bringing Mother Nature into your home add a touch of life and color, but you will also see an improvement in your mood and air quality.

Mike Thomas is 2024 president of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Mike Thomas: Five ways to create a cozy home