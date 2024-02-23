Mike Thomas: Technical education can lead to fulfilling career

Mike Thomas

A new year always conjures up the spirit of a fresh start. For those planning to enter the workforce or looking for career change, now is the time to contemplate job opportunities.

If you are looking for a change of pace with your current job or trying to find the right career path, seeking technical education opportunities can lead to professional and personal fulfillment.

Each February, the National Association of Home Builders and industry leaders in our community celebrate Careers and Technical Education Month. CTE includes several fields, such as information technology, advanced manufacturing and construction. In addition, this nationally recognized month shines a spotlight on the educational opportunities available for high school students, college students and adults.

The traditional four-year college path isn’t for everyone. And those who already have higher education accreditations can easily transition to a new CTE-related field. Gaining technical skills does not require taking on a considerable amount of education debt and many benefits, including the following.

Enjoy promising career prospects. According to a recent Home Builders Institute report, a substantial portion of the construction labor market is nearing retirement age. The pending departures of many skilled residential construction workers mean promising job prospects for CTE-trained professionals. According to NAHB Economics’ analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data and projections, the average annual number of openings in construction is about 723,000.

Earn while you learn. Individuals are taking on enormous debt to pay for four or more years of college. In the 2021-2022 school year, more than half of bachelor’s degree recipients from public and private nonprofit four-year colleges and universities graduated with debt. They had an average debt level of $29,400, according to the College Board’s Trends in Student Aid 2022 report. Technical education offers an alternative to the four-year college track without the burden of finishing with a tremendous amount of debt. And numerous “earn while you learn” apprenticeships are available, so you don’t have to wait to complete a training program to start making money.

Escape the usual 9 to 5. Professionals working in the trades are problem solvers and critical thinkers. Each day has new tasks and challenges that are an ideal match for any CTE-trained individual. For example, critical thinkers and detail-oriented individuals would excel as carpenters in residential construction, ensuring materials are exact. Individuals with exceptional analytical skills are qualities found among expert electricians and plumbers, both which earn more than $60,000 a year.

Trades are for everyone. More women across the country are joining the residential construction industry. According to an NAHB analysis, the number of women employed in the construction industry increased to over 1.28 million in 2022. Women comprise 10% of the construction workforce and a growing support network exists. For example, NAHB’s Professional Women in Building Council offers a variety of professional development and networking opportunities.

For more information on CTE or local careers in construction, contact the BIA of Stark & East Central Ohio at info@biastark.org.

Mike Thomas is 2024 president of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Mike Thomas: Technical education can lead to fulfilling career