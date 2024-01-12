Mike Thomas: Three color trends to update your home in 2024

Mike Thomas

Looking for a quick, easy change to help your home feel fresh for the new year? One of the easiest (and more inexpensive) ways to update your home is by changing up your color palette.

Depending on your current décor and overall aesthetic, there are a number of directions you can go. Here are paint manufacturers’ top suggestions for 2024.

Warm and soft

Creating a comfortable environment is critical for a space where everyone can live, play and work. These warm, soft hues for 2024 are sure to elevate the ambience of your home and create a place to draw you, your family and your friends together.

Peach Fuzz, from Pantone, is a cozy peach hue that highlights both a desire for togetherness and enjoying a moment of stillness.

Persimmon, from HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams, is a naturally inspired terracotta-based hue that feels both uplifting and refreshing.

Limitless, from Glidden/PPG, is a warm honey beige hue that draws on its power as a primary color while serving as a strong neutral at the same time.

Peaceful blues

The idea of creating a sanctuary within the home extends to other shades as well. Look toward the blue color spectrum for a variety of shades to create a serene, uplifting environment.

Upward, from Sherwin-Williams, is a breezy, blissful blue that encourages you to slow down, take a breath, and clear your mind.

Blue Nova, from Benjamin Moore, is an alluring mid-tone that’s equal parts enchanting and timeless.

Thermal, from C2, is a punchy blue poised for adventure while evoking feelings of loyalty, trust and confidence.

Skipping Stones, from Dunn-Edwards, can add a sense of mystery and thoughtfulness to any space.

Bluebird, from Krylon, complements natural tones and textures while creating an environment where everyone can be at ease.

Bay Blue, from Minwax, is a relaxing mix of blue and green that invites you to create a home that’s authentically personal.

Renew Blue, from Valspar, is a nourishing, green-influenced blue that creates a sense of peace wherever you place it.

Statement colors

Sometimes a new year calls for a new look, with a bold shift in appearances. If a pop of fresh color is what you’re looking for, here are a few selections to help make a statement:

Cracked Pepper, from Behr, is a versatile soft black that accentuates the spaces you create life moments in.

Ironside, from Dutch Boy, provides a sense of sophisticated comfort, as well as the perfect backdrop for showcasing furniture, art and accessories

Chocolate Cherry, from Rust-Oleum, stands out but also provides a strong neutral backdrop that adds a sense of authenticity.

To learn more about color and design trends, contact the BIA office at 330-494-5700 or visit www.biastarkeco.com.

Mike Thomas is president of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Mike Thomas: Three color trends to update your home in 2024