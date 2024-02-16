Mike Thomas: Three keys to a smooth bathroom remodel

Mike Thomas

While bathrooms can be the smallest rooms in your home, there are a surprising number of decisions to make when planning for a remodel.

From costs to logistics, there are countless choices you will need to consider. But with careful planning and a skilled contractor by your side, navigating the transformative journey of a bathroom remodel can be smooth and rewarding. This guide empowers you to approach your project with confidence and clarity.

Determine your bathroom needs and wants. The first step is to list what you need and everything you want. Creating a list may seem like an obvious step, but this will help you stay focused on the scope of your project. This part of the process also involves research, not only by searching the internet for inspiration but also by visiting showrooms and home supply stores to learn about materials, finishes, and appliance costs.

Find a professional remodeler. Finding a professional remodeler can be a daunting task. It is a big leap of faith to trust someone with the entirety of your project. The National Association of Home Builders has a directory of professional remodelers in your area dedicated to the highest professional and ethical standards in the home building industry. If your goal is a well-executed bathroom project, your best bet is to invest in an expert to enjoy the tangible benefits of high-quality craftsmanship for many years.

Determine your schedule. When construction or renovation is happening at your home, inconveniences may arise. Before contacting your contractor, get a general idea of when you want to schedule your project. It is imperative to consider everything that may or could be affected, including work from home schedules, kids and pets. A professional in the industry can guide in minimizing significant disruptions. In addition, a contractor can erect temporary walls, which will help decrease the dust in your home. If the bathroom you are remodeling is the only bathroom in the house, you may need to make temporary, alternative living arrangements.

A home renovation project can be rewarding with the right planning and partnership with a qualified professional. To learn more about remodeling projects or to find a qualified remodeler in Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas, Jefferson or Harrison counties,contact the BIA of Stark & East Central Ohio at info@biastark.org.

Mike Thomas is 2024 president of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio.

