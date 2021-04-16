Mike Tindall pays tribute to Prince Philip with photograph of Duke with great-granddaughter Mia

The Duke of Edinburgh with his great-granddaughter Mia, in a photograph taken by the Duchess of Cambridge - Mike Tindall / Instagram

Mike Tindall has paid tribute to his grandfather-in-law, the Duke of Edinburgh, calling him a "devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love."

The former England centre who married the Queen and Prince Philip's granddaughter, Zara Phillips paid a personal tribute on Instagram, sharing a photo of his eldest daughter Mia enjoying a picnic at a log cabin with the Duke.

"It’s been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared," Mr Tindall said.

"A devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love."

The photograph, understood to have been shot in the Highlands, was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Mike Tindall was on the balcony for a ceremonial fly-past for the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016 - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

The Princess Royal's daughter Zara, who gave birth to her third child just three weeks ago, will be at St George's Chapel on Saturday.

She named her son Lucas Philip, with his middle name in honour of both the Duke and husband Mike's father.

Mr Tindall, 42, described the circumstances of his son’s dramatic birth , revealing that he had rushed to find a gym mat and towels at their home on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, because there was not enough time to get to hospital.

The baby is thought to be the first member of the Royal Family to be born at home for almost 60 years.

Lucas’s arrival follows in the footsteps of his namesake and great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who is said to have been born on the kitchen table of his family home, Mon Repos, on the Greek island of Corfu, in 1921.

Mr Tindall laughed as he recounted the dramatic birth on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugb‪y‬.

“Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,” he said.

“So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace.”

Mr Tindall said his wife’s friend Dolly, was present, just as she was at the hospital birth of their two daughters, Mia, seven, and Lena, two.

Story continues

“She was there and recognised that we wouldn’t have got to hospital in time,” he added.

He added: “Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the position and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived.”

He described his wife, who has suffered two miscarriages, as a “warrior”.

Lucas will be 22nd in line to the throne and will not have an HRH title.