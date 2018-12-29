Mike Tindall reveals garish Christmas suits he wears at Sandringham have Queen's approval because she 'loves bright colours'

A garish, red patterned suit may not spring to mind as the first choice of what to wear to Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham, but Mike Tindall has said his festive attire has her stamp of approval.

The former professional rugby player, who is married to Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter, said the monarch loves bright colours and encourages the family to wear them in happy times.

"This year we opened presents on Christmas Eve - I wore one of these.

"And just to give a little punch on Christmas Morning I came down in a different little set up.

"The queen loves bright colours it's why she wears all those amazing colours that she does wear, she thinks that dark colours are for sad times."

Speaking to website JOE, he also revealed that two years ago, when the Queen was unwell and he and his wife were recovering from a miscarriage, the three spent Christmas morning together.

Mike Tindall, husband of Zara, wears garish suits to Christmas at Sandringham

He explained: "Christmas, two years ago, [the Queen]wasn't feeling very well so she didn't go to church. We'd obviously been through what we'd been through with our pregnancy, which we lost, so we did our own little private just as a three.

"I had a suit on like this and thought 'maybe I should be wearing something a little bit different today' but I was trying to raise the mood."

Christmases at Sandringham are a world away from the festive celebrations he enjoyed in Otley, West Yorkshire, when he was growing up, he said.

Mr Tindall revealed: "It's quite a strange day as if you're from up north...I usually spend the whole day in my boxer shorts or my tracksuit so by the time I'd have normally got up I've been to church twice, which is quite strange for me.

"It's completely different - I've never had to take as many outfits anywhere."

The Royals celebrate Christmas with presents and a turkey feast on Christmas Eve, because the Queen likes to give her staff the day off on the 25th.

Mr Tindall added: "Basically she loves all the staff that she has working for us so she would give as many the day off that she can."

He also said the Queen watches her own speech on Christmas Day with her family.