The "baddest man on the planet" lost his fight against getting vaccinated.

Boxing icon Mike Tyson, 55, received the coronavirus vaccination but not willingly. He cited the necessity to travel frequently.

"I didn't do it willingly," Tyson said Tuesday. "I'm a little apprehensive of that. I was pretty much beaten into submission to do this because I travel internationally. And if I don’t travel, we don't eat."

He likely had coronavirus at some point over the pandemic but feels "great now," he said.

CUSTOMER ALLEGEDLY THREATENS BAR EMPLOYEE WITH GUN OVER COVID-19 VACCINE REQUIREMENT

"I might have caught it, but I feel great now," he told USA Today Sports during an interview at his cannabis company. "I really feel well — the best I ever felt."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Tyson is reportedly set to fight 56-year-old Lennox Lewis in December.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Mike Tyson, Coronavirus, Vaccination, Social Media

Original Author: Sydney Shea

Original Location: Mike Tyson says he was 'pretty much beaten into submission' to get COVID-19 vaccination