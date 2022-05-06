Mike Urban: 2 get state prison after guilty pleas in Reading murder case

May 5—Two men have been sentenced to lengthy state prison terms after pleading guilty in a Reading murder case.

Joshua J. Figueroa, 23, of the 100 block of Colonial Drive, Cumru Township, and his accomplice, Giovanni Leandry-Morales, 20, of the 700 block of Gordon Street, Reading, both pleaded guilty Monday in Berks County Court to charges of third-degree murder.

Judge M. Theresa Johnson sentenced Figueroa to 20-40 years, and Leandry-Morales to 10-20 years.

Figueroa shot and killed Felipe L. Morales, 20, in Reading on June 15, 2020, and then fled in a vehicle that Leandry-Morales was driving, prosecutors said.

Figueroa was apprehended June 18, 2020 in Vineland, N.J., about 100 miles southeast of Reading, on an arrest warrant from city police, authorities said.

Reading police said witnesses identified Figueroa as the man who shot Morales in the back about 1:10 a.m. after an altercation between the two men outside a bodega at 11th and Cotton streets.

The arrest details for Leandry-Morales were not available.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded June 15 at 1:11 a.m. to the 600 block of South 10th Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found Morales suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back.

A city fire department ambulance crew took Morales to Reading Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician about an hour later.

Officers determined the incident started at Santa Rita Grocery Store, 1055 Cotton St. A blood trail started in that block and ended on 10th Street where the victim was found.

Investigators reviewed security camera footage from the store.

It showed Morales and another person, whose identity was withheld, at the front counter making a purchase when a red SUV driven by Figueroa pulled up in front of the store.

Figueroa was seen talking to an unknown person in the vehicle double-parked beside him.

A person in the back seat of the SUV, later identified as Leandry-Morales, handed Figueroa a gun. Figueroa parked the SUV nearby and got out of the vehicle.

Figueroa entered the store as Morales and the witness were about to leave. A brief altercation ensued between Figueroa and Morales.

The witness and Morales left the store and walked west, as Figueroa followed them on the sidewalk. Their path was cut off when the SUV veered onto the sidewalk.

Morales and the witness ran around the SUV and Figueroa followed them. The incident continued outside the range of the camera.

The witness was later interviewed in City Hall. The witness reported that after the SUV cut off their path, they ran around it and were running when they heard a shot and Morales said he had been hit.

The witness identified Figueroa as the man who confronted Morales in the store and followed them.

Police interviewed another witness who said he saw Figueroa fire a gun at the pair as they ran on Cotton toward South 10th Street.

Dr. Neil A. Hoffman, forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy, said Morales died of a gunshot wound to the torso that penetrated a lung.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide.