Mike Urban: Four convicted of operating Reading-based sex trafficking gang

Jun. 6—Four men from Reading have been convicted in federal court of crimes committed by their Reading-based sex trafficking gang known as "The Sevens."

The trial followed a yearlong investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Reading Police Department into a racketeering conspiracy by the gang, which prosecutors described as violent.

The gang operated out of a 50-room boarding house on South Fourth Street and committed the crimes there, prosecutors said.

Convicted at the trial in Eastern District of Pennsylvania court in Allentown last week were: Alexander Malave, 31; Karvarise Person, 33; and James Goode, 47; and Shaquile Newson, 29, all from Reading.

All four were convicted of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise from at least about December 2017 to March 2019, and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking from about February 2018 to March 2019.

Malave, Person, and Goode also were found guilty of related counts.

All the charges arose from their membership and association with "The Sevens."

Their sentencings are scheduled for October.

In January 2020, they were among 14 defendants charged in connection with this case. Evidence presented at trial showed that multiple acts of violence as part of the criminal enterprise were carried out as well as acts involving the sex trafficking and attempted sex trafficking of women and minors, prosecutors said.

Victims were raped, shot, assaulted with batons, stabbed with a knife and hit with a hammer, and a minor was forced to have a sexual encounter with a gun held to her head, prosecutors said.

Sexually explicit photographs of a minor were used to advertise the gang's sex trafficking business.

All 14 people originally indicted have been convicted of charges related to this case.

"The defendants in this case committed truly heinous acts, treating living, breathing human beings like commodities for their own greed and profit," Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge William S. Walker said in announcing the convictions. "With this verdict, we hope the victims traumatized by 'The Sevens' gang receive a measure of justice key to their healing."

"'The Sevens' gang was a vicious and depraved group of sadistic thugs who clearly had no reservations about using and destroying human beings for their own greed," said Jennifer Arbittier Williams, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. "Thanks to the hard work of the trial team and investigators, we have stopped this violence and 'The Sevens' will no longer menace the streets of Reading."