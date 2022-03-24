Mike Urban: Man arrested in abduction, sexual assault of girl walking to school in Reading

Mar. 23—Reading police have arrested a man for abducting a 14-year-old girl while she was walking to school, then sexually assaulting her at knifepoint.

Sean Samuels, 38, whose last known address is in Auburn, Schuylkill County, was picked up Tuesday in Hamburg without incident and charged. Details of his arrest were not provided.

On the morning of March 16 police interviewed the victim who said she was abducted while walking to school about 8 a.m. in the 1200 block of Hill Road, where she was sexually assaulted, police said.

Police did not say to which school the girl was walking.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect, and police released those photos to get the public's help in finding him.

Police said they identified Samuels through a fingerprint match, and that results of a DNA test are pending.

Samuels was arraigned Wednesday morning before District Judge Carissa Johnson and committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $1 million bail on charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault, possession of an instrument of crime, terroristic threats and simple assault. He is also being held on a probation violation, police said.

"I want to commend and thank the investigations division for dedicating their effort, time and focus working around the clock since the incident happened to take the suspect out of the streets," Chief Richard Tornielli said in a press release. "The impeccable work of the officers assigned to this case should restore the calm to the community disturbed by this horrendous incident."

"My sincerest gratitude to everyone at the Reading Police Department, especially the officers that led this investigation," Mayor Eddie Moran said in a press release. "We now trust that the judicial system will ensure this man never hurt another innocent person in Reading nor any other place. I hope the diligent work of the police department showed any delinquent that we have the means to find you, capture you and process you."