Mike Urban: Reading man admits to stabbing wife to death and is sentenced

Mar. 31—A Reading man pleaded guilty and was sentenced for stabbing his wife to death in their city home.

Jose Torres, 51, was sentenced Wednesday to 18 to 40 years in state prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder before Judge Scott Lash.

Torres fatally attacked his wife, Patricia A. Torres, 44, with a knife on May 3, 2021, prosecutors said.

After killing her, Torres passed out, awakening the next morning to find her corpse, according to court papers.

Torres told police that he didn't recall what happened after he blacked out at about 10 p.m. in their home in the 1400 block of Wayne Street, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by Reading police.

He said that when he awoke Patricia Torres was dead on the living room floor, police reported.

It was unclear what time Torres awoke, but investigators said he called police from the first-floor bathroom about 8:30 a.m. on May 4, saying he had killed his wife.

Torres was committed to Berks County Prison without bail and had remained their since.

According to investigators:

Torres told a police dispatcher that he had killed his wife. When the dispatcher asked how he had killed her, he replied, "With a knife."

Police found Torres in the first-floor bathroom, his clothes saturated with blood. He was detained.

Patricia Torres was found dead on the living room floor with a stab wound to her chest and a large wound to her neck.

Officers found two knife handles with broken blades on the floor near her. A kitchen knife about 8 to 10 inches long with blood residue on the blade was found just outside the front door.

Criminal investigators interviewed Torres that day.

He said he came home from work on May 3 and started to cook dinner. His wife was expected to arrive home late from work.

It was unclear when she arrived, but Jose Torres said that about 10 p.m. they argued and he became angry.

He said he held her by the neck and at some point got a knife from the kitchen. He said he didn't recall what happened before he passed out. He said he called police because he needed to face the consequences.

Where to find help

Call 9-1-1 if you or someone you know are in immediate danger.

To seek the help of an advocate or to contact Safe Berks, call the 24-hour hotline, 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121.

Safe Berks provides free and confidential services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault 24 hours a day. All services are available in English and Spanish, and translation will be used for any other language needed.