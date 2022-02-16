Mike Urban: Reading man convicted of raping 13-year-old girl

Feb. 16—A Berks County jury has found a Reading man guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl in the city.

Walter Lopez-Garcia, 22, of the 1200 block of Franklin Street was convicted Tuesday of all charges against him, including rape by forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault

The assaults occurred in 2018.

Following the trial before Judge Paul M. Yatron, Lopez-Garcia remains in the county prison pending sentencing, which was deferred until a sexual offenders assessment has been completed.

Court documents gave these details:

On Dec. 26, 2018, Reading police were called to a home for a report of a rape.

The officer met with the girl who said she'd been raped about five times between October and November 2018 in the house, where Lopez-Garcia lived at that time. She identified Lopez-Garcia as her attacker. The next day Berks County detectives interviewed the victim who again said Lopez-Garcia raped her and threatened her not to tell anyone .

A witness told investigators that she confronted Lopez-Garcia after she learned of the assaults and admitted the accusations were true and expressed remorse.

Investigators interviewed another witness who said he spoke with Lopez-Garcia about the allegations and Lopez-Garcia admitted to them, saying he was sorry.