Mike Warren, Turtle Bay Exploration Park CEO and a former Redding city manager, retiring

David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
·2 min read
Turtle Bay Museum sign at Turtle Bay Exploration Park as shown Nov. 2.
Turtle Bay Museum sign at Turtle Bay Exploration Park as shown Nov. 2.

After 16 years of leading the nonprofit organization, Mike Warren is retiring as Turtle Bay Exploration Park’s chief executive officer.

In a news release, Turtle Bay said Warren made the announcement Wednesday and it “comes at a time of financial stability and growth in support of the nonprofit’s mission to inspire wonder, exploration and appreciation of our world.”

Before taking over at Turtle Bay, Warren was Redding’s city manager, where he was involved in helping the Sundial Bridge get built at the park.

Mike Warren
Mike Warren

Warren was hired as CEO at Turtle Bay in the summer of 2006, a time of some uncertainty for the organization. He took over for John Peterson, who had the job for less than two years.

As CEO, Warren oversaw the construction of the Sheraton Hotel at Turtle Bay. He also served as president and CEO of SSR Ventures, the company that owns the Sheraton, Mosaic Restaurant and Branch House Riverfront Bistro. All profits from those entities go back to Turtle Bay.

Warren’s leadership also can be measured in the success of the Redding Garden of Lights, the annual holiday light show that serves as the museum’s largest fundraiser, park officials said.

The light festival generated over 90,000 ticket sales in 2021. Its 2022 season is Nov. 18 through Jan. 8.

“Mike Warren has been invaluable to Turtle Bay's growth. Under his leadership, he has brought an incredible vision to our organization. Turtle Bay is stronger today because of Mike’s leadership. He will be missed,” Jason Richart, chair of Turtle Bay’s board of trustees, said in a news release.

Richart said Warren will stay on as CEO while Turtle Bay looks for his replacement, which is expected to be announced no later than next summer.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Mike Warren retiring as CEO of Turtle Bay Exploration Park

