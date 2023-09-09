Mike Yarwood, comedian whose brilliant impersonations drew huge TV audiences – obituary

Mike Yarwood, who has died aged 82 , was a brilliant impressionist whose imitations of such diverse characters as Eddie Waring and the Prince of Wales attracted huge television audiences in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Yarwood, whose own television persona was remarkable only for the kind of counterfeit suavity affected by many of his colleagues in variety entertainment, was unusual in that his impersonations depended to a considerable degree on his gift for mimicking the physical characteristics of his subject.

He was especially famous for his portrayal of Edward Heath – as represented by Yarwood, Heath was a man with impossibly square shoulders who could be seen to enjoy a joke – and for capturing the element of affable deviousness in Harold Wilson.

Mike Yarwood in 1977 with former prime minister Harold Wilson - PA

Yarwood had an almost unnerving facility for the rapid change from, say, Brian Clough to Malcolm Muggeridge; such impressions were instantly recognisable to the point that Yarwood was able to put his personalities into costume: in one show, for instance, he performed a sketch which starred Harold Wilson as Robin Hood and Vic Feather as Friar Tuck.

Although Yarwood’s repertoire was not restricted to impressions of holders of public office, and the serious satirical content in his act was virtually non-existent, it was significant that he was one of the first television performers to “take off” politicians.

In the age of relative innocence before Spitting Image, such apparent irreverence had a novelty which seemed to lend to his repertoire an element of the risqué. Yarwood’s rapid rise to major stardom coincided felicitously with the politicians’ own realisation of the advantages of television appearances – even in fun and by proxy.

With the rumoured exception of Edward Heath, his subjects recognised, accurately, that Yarwood’s caricatures were essentially sympathetic: unlike the work of some of his successors in the 1980s, Yarwood’s impressions were generally benign.

Thus Harold Wilson was reported to have asked his wife to “Give us a shout when I’m on, Mary”, and Denis Healey told a journalist in the 1970s that Yarwood had helped to soften his image: “people smile at me now”.

Many of the “catch phrases” exploited by his subjects were actually invented by Yarwood himself: “I wanna tell you a story” was adopted by Max Bygraves, and Denis Healey – who showed, as played by Yarwood, a fondness for diminutives unusual in a cabinet minister – admitted that his “silly billy” was “invented by Mike Yarwood. I have used it a lot since he made it famous”.

By the late 1970s Yarwood dominated television impersonation to the point that public figures from the world of politics or showbusiness regarded inclusion in his show as official confirmation that they had “arrived”.

In 1977 he extended his repertoire to cover the Prince of Wales, who according to Yarwood, had approached the entertainer at a garden party and said “I hope you’re not going to start bloody well doing me!”.

The then Princess of Wales greets Mike Yarwood backstage at the London Palladium in 1987: she loved his impressions of her husband - PA/PA Wire

The Princess of Wales was reported to have told Yarwood that she “laughed till I cried” at one of his royal sketches which exaggerated the Prince of Wales’s received vowel sounds – to the point where the word “mice” served to describe the rodent in both singular and plural – and included lines like: “I want our kids to have all the things we didn’t . . . like India.”

Yarwood, a perfectionist to the point of obsession, achieved his accurate impression of his subject by hours of studying videotapes and, exceptionally, voice “print-outs” (this passionate dedication to the pursuit of excellence did not extend to his leisure activities: Yarwood was, for many years, honorary vice-president of Stockport County).

As a child he had taken to mimicry as a mask for an acute shyness which remained curiously undiminished by years of performing to huge television audiences. Yarwood, always a diffident man even by non-thespian standards, admitted in an interview with Barry Norman in 1973 that he would sometimes vomit as the result of apprehension before hosting a dinner-party or appearing on stage.

It became well known that offstage, especially in moments of depression or anger, he would address family or friends in the voice of the character whom he felt would have coped best in his predicament. “It’s like being married to a dozen different men, “his wife told a reporter in 1984. “It’s fun at times. Like polygamy without menace.”

As Yarwood’s career began to decline in the mid-1980s his demanding nature made him difficult to work with (although Yarwood used script writers like Eric Davidson, Neil Shand and David Renwick, he took a keen interest in the style and production of his material) and subject to neuroses and crippling attacks of chronic anxiety.

Mike Yarwood 'doing' Ken Dodd, 1968 - Bill Ellman/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

In 1982 after 15 successful years with the BBC, Yarwood left the Corporation for Thames Television – lured, like many others, by the promise of higher fees and of lucrative work in North America and Australia.

Yarwood believed that Thames might help him to the kind of international success achieved by Benny Hill – an artist of less natural ability but as Yarwood was to realise, with an act that had few points of linguistic or local reference.

Although Yarwood often spoke of his desire to become an “all-round entertainer” like his hero, Peter Sellers, his excellence as a mimic was never equalled in his attempts at acting or singing (Yarwood would close his show with a ballad, which even at the height of his fame his audiences only tolerated, out of respect).

The promise by the Head of Thames Light Entertainment to “do for Mike Yarwood what the BBC could never do”, took on a certain irony as, in the 1980s, Yarwood entered into a textbook show-business decline, involving public drunkenness, marital strife and scandal, in the course of which the tabloid newspapers showed a solicitude for Yarwood’s welfare which had been less noticeable in happier days.

It seems unlikely that the change in television company was solely responsible for Yarwood’s demise. The impersonator had always been honest (if frustrated) about the characters he could not imitate: these included Enoch Powell, Ronnie Corbett and, more significantly, Margaret Thatcher (“I couldn’t get the voice at all”).

Though other male mimics were to achieve astonishing likenesses of the prime minister’s voice, Mike Yarwood was unwilling to attempt female characters (when Wilson resigned, Yarwood’s first reaction was “I hope he is not followed by a woman”).

As Mrs Thatcher became increasingly dominant as a television performer, Mike Yarwood’s tenacity in sticking by his increasingly polished impersonations of Wilson, Healey and Clough began to seem puzzling and irrelevant.

Yarwood appears, too, to have been happier caricaturing Labour politicians. Though he once said that this was because Socialist MPs were “more flamboyant”, he told Peregrine Worsthorne, in May 1977, that he had found Prince Charles to be an especially difficult subject, and admitted that he found the accents and mannerisms of the upper classes more difficult to impersonate: “I couldn’t really do you. There is something about you lot’s fluent way of talking that I can’t pin down. It has to do with class and education, in combination.”

With the arrival of a new generation of impressionists (for the most part, like Rory Bremner and Phil Cool, technically inferior to Yarwood as mimics) he became, like Jimmy Tarbuck, hopelessly unfashionable and something of a target for his junior competitors. Rory Bremner once said that one of his ambitions was “to persuade Mike Yarwood to stop singing”.

Michael Yarwood was born on June 14 1941 and brought up on a council estate at Bredbury, near Stockport. He was educated at the local secondary modern school, leaving at the age of 15 to work as a dispatch clerk in a Manchester warehouse.

Though he had ambitions to be a footballer (gaining a trial with Oldham Athletic), his next job was as a commercial traveller. His first “break” in show-business was not widely reported, as he finished only runner-up in a talent competition at a Dukinfield pub.

The experience, nevertheless, inspired him to tour the Northern club and pub circuit, where he mystified audiences with courageous imitations of Boothby and Muggeridge. His first television job was as a warm-up man on Comedy Bandbox (the show was also responsible for “launching” Jimmy Tarbuck) in the early 1960s.

After appearances in shows such as Three of a Kind, Yarwood was awarded a major BBC contract as a result of an eight-minute guest spot on The Lulu Show in 1970, when he performed a spoof of the election campaign in the character of the football manager Brian Clough.

Bill Cotton immediately offered the impressionist his own show, from 1971 to 1982 he enjoyed a period of uninterrupted success in Look – Mike Yarwood and Mike Yarwood in Persons.

After his move to Thames in 1983, Yarwood, now impersonating characters such as George Gale and Ronald Reagan, made some shows which he himself later described as “stinkers”, and his contract was terminated.

His career declined amid stories of drunkenness, insecurity and tantrums at rehearsal: in 1985, largely as a result of his alcoholism and obsessive dedication to his work, he was separated from his wife.

Yarwood told the Daily Mirror that his drinking had become so heavy by the early 1980s that Max Bygraves showed concern: “Max sent me a picture of a succulent roast dinner. ‘This is food, remember?’ ”. Yarwood sent back a photograph of an empty plate with a knife and fork, and the message: “Delicious. Thank you very much”.

Though he gave up alcohol in 1985, in favour of Alcoholics’ Anonymous and Indian restaurants, he was relentlessly pursued by the tabloid press (in May 1988 The Sun implicated him in the “Major Ferguson” massage parlour scandal).

In 1988 he joined the provincial tour of One For the Pot, but found the rehearsal process “horrendous”. “I woke up every morning and my stomach was churning”. Yarwood, who had been treated with anti-depressants for his drink problem, became increasingly prone to anxiety and twice collapsed on stage before leaving the production. Further attempts to revive his career in the 1990s got nowhere.

Yarwood, who, at the height of his fame, was regularly performing to television audiences in excess of 20 million, admitted that he was frequently intimidated by the idea of dealing with a shop assistant – not as a result of fear of being recognised, but because of his chronic shyness and insecurity. “Once I am into character”, he told a reporter, “I am all right”.

Yarwood felt that the more neurotic side of his character might have been inherited from his mother, who was “phobic about everything”. His father, he explained, had a more robust attitude to life: “He was fanatical about boxing. The night President Kennedy died, the announcer said, ‘Because of the assassination we’re going to have an extended news bulletin followed by Panorama. The programme on boxing is cancelled. ‘My dad said, ‘Bloody hell, I wish they’d never shot him’. ”

In 1969 Yarwood married Sandra Burville, with whom he had two daughters. The marriage was dissolved in 1985.

Mike Yarwood, born June 14 1941, died September 8 2023



