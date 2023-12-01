Mikey Williams pleads guilty to making threats

TechCrunch

Days after a privacy complaint was lodged against Meta in the European Union over its latest controversial shift of legal basis claimed for processing people's data for ads, consumer groups across the region are filing their own complaints about what the tracking giant is up to. A coalition of almost 20 consumer protection organizations is united in the view that Meta's switch to railroading users into agreeing to being tracked and profiled so it can keep profiting from microtargeting them is "unfair" and "illegal" -- breaching EU consumer protection law "on several counts". Starting this month, EU users of Meta's social networks, Facebook and Instagram, are being offered the 'choice' of agreeing to being tracked and profiled by the behavioral ads business in order to continue/get free access to its products -- or else they must pay it a monthly subscription (of at least €9.99pm) for an ad-free version of its mainstream social networks.