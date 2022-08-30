Mikhail Gorbachev dies at age 91: See the former Soviet leader's political career in photos

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Camille Fine and Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mikhail Gorbachev
    Mikhail Gorbachev
    General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union

Mikhail Gorbachev, the final leader of the Soviet Union, died at the age of 91 of "a long and grave illness," Russian news agencies reported Tuesday.

Gorbachev was one of the major political figures of the late 20th century, leading the Soviet Union from 1985 until its dissolution in 1991, as he attempted to introduce more open economic and political policies in the communist state, eventually resulting in the end of the Cold War.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for his efforts at arms control, and after his time as the leader of the Soviet Union, he focused on his Gorbachev Foundation, which "conducts research into social, economic and political problems of critical importance at the current stage in Russian and world history."

Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91: Former Soviet leader paved way for end of Cold War

Counteroffensive: Ukraine stays on offensive as Zelenskyy warns Russians to 'go home' in push to retake Kherson

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev raises a clenched fist as he makes a point on the second day of the extraordinary session of the Supreme Soviet in Moscow on Aug. 27, 1991. Gorbachev threatened to resign if the republics refused to sign a Union Treaty to hold the Soviet Union together.
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev raises a clenched fist as he makes a point on the second day of the extraordinary session of the Supreme Soviet in Moscow on Aug. 27, 1991. Gorbachev threatened to resign if the republics refused to sign a Union Treaty to hold the Soviet Union together.
President George Bush, second from left, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, first lady Barbara Bush and Raisa Gorbachev, left, laugh on July 30, 1991, in Moscow at the beginning of the two-day U.S.-Soviet Summit dedicated to disarmament.
President George Bush, second from left, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, first lady Barbara Bush and Raisa Gorbachev, left, laugh on July 30, 1991, in Moscow at the beginning of the two-day U.S.-Soviet Summit dedicated to disarmament.
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev makes his first appearance since the military coup, speaking to reporters at his country house on Aug. 21, 1991, shortly before his return to Moscow after the coup failed. Behind Gorbatchev stands Russian vice-president Alexander Rutskoi, second right.
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev makes his first appearance since the military coup, speaking to reporters at his country house on Aug. 21, 1991, shortly before his return to Moscow after the coup failed. Behind Gorbatchev stands Russian vice-president Alexander Rutskoi, second right.
Mikhail Gorbachev addresses local residents and the press, in Siauliai on Jan. 12, 1990, during his three-day visit to the Soviet Republic of Lithuania. Lithuania legally separated from the Soviet Union on March 11, 1990.
Mikhail Gorbachev addresses local residents and the press, in Siauliai on Jan. 12, 1990, during his three-day visit to the Soviet Republic of Lithuania. Lithuania legally separated from the Soviet Union on March 11, 1990.
The last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev speaks during his press conference in Moscow, on Feb. 21, 2011.
The last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev speaks during his press conference in Moscow, on Feb. 21, 2011.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, and Israeli President Shimon Peres attend the Gorby 80 Gala at the Royal Albert Hall on March 30, 2011, in London. The concert celebrated the 80th birthday of the former Soviet leader.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, and Israeli President Shimon Peres attend the Gorby 80 Gala at the Royal Albert Hall on March 30, 2011, in London. The concert celebrated the 80th birthday of the former Soviet leader.
The last Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev addresses guests after a bust of himself by French artist Serge Mangin was unveiled in Berlin, on Nov. 9, 2009.
The last Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev addresses guests after a bust of himself by French artist Serge Mangin was unveiled in Berlin, on Nov. 9, 2009.
Mikhail Gorbachev waits prior to releasing a balloon during a street party organized by the German government to mark the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in front of the Brandenburg Gate on Nov. 9, 2014, in Berlin. Thousands of illuminated balloons sailed into the night sky Sunday from the former route of the Berlin Wall.
Mikhail Gorbachev waits prior to releasing a balloon during a street party organized by the German government to mark the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in front of the Brandenburg Gate on Nov. 9, 2014, in Berlin. Thousands of illuminated balloons sailed into the night sky Sunday from the former route of the Berlin Wall.
President Ronald Reagan talks with Soviet general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev during a two-day summit between the superpowers in Geneva on Nov. 21, 1985.
President Ronald Reagan talks with Soviet general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev during a two-day summit between the superpowers in Geneva on Nov. 21, 1985.
A portrait of Mikhail Gorbachev is presented to the former Soviet leader at the Gorby 80 Gala at the Royal Albert Hall on March 30, 2011, in London. The concert celebrated the 80th birthday of the former Soviet leader.
A portrait of Mikhail Gorbachev is presented to the former Soviet leader at the Gorby 80 Gala at the Royal Albert Hall on March 30, 2011, in London. The concert celebrated the 80th birthday of the former Soviet leader.
Former president of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev, left, former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and former German foreign minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher gather for photographers next to a piece of the Berlin wall during the opening of the &quot;Museum of the Glienicker Bridge&quot; housed in the 19th-century Schoeningen villa in Potsdam by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Nov. 8, 2009, as part of the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Nov. 9, 2009.
Former president of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev, left, former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and former German foreign minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher gather for photographers next to a piece of the Berlin wall during the opening of the "Museum of the Glienicker Bridge" housed in the 19th-century Schoeningen villa in Potsdam by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Nov. 8, 2009, as part of the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on Nov. 9, 2009.
Pope John Paul II and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev gather for photographers after their historical audience at the Vatican on Dec. 1, 1989.
Pope John Paul II and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev gather for photographers after their historical audience at the Vatican on Dec. 1, 1989.
Former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev enjoys the view of Brandenburg Gate before attending a symposium on security in Europe 25 years after the fall of the &quot;Wall&quot; in Berlin on Nov. 8, 2014. Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev warned in Germany on Nov. 7, 2014, of new East-West tensions sparked by the Ukraine crisis, speaking ahead of ceremonies commemorating the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev enjoys the view of Brandenburg Gate before attending a symposium on security in Europe 25 years after the fall of the "Wall" in Berlin on Nov. 8, 2014. Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev warned in Germany on Nov. 7, 2014, of new East-West tensions sparked by the Ukraine crisis, speaking ahead of ceremonies commemorating the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Remembering those we lost: Celebrity deaths 2022

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team. 

Contributing: William Welch, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mikhail Gorbachev death: Photos of former Soviet Union leader's life

Recommended Stories

  • Lookback: Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's 1990 visit to Minnesota

    News agencies in Russia are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at the age of 91.

  • Mikhail Gorbachev's 1998 Pizza Hut Ad Resurfaces After His Death

    The Soviet Union's last leader reportedly earned nearly $1 million even though he refused to eat the pizza on camera.

  • Mikhail Gorbachev's Pizza Hut commercial — now used in memes and history lessons — cost millions to make and paid the former Soviet leader much-needed cash

    Gorbachev defended his participation in the ad from critics, saying "pizza is for everyone. It's not only consumption. It's also socializing."

  • Explainer-Why Russia drives European and British gas prices

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports gas from Russia to Germany will undergo maintenance from Aug.31 - Sept. 2, cutting flows to zero and raising concerns about a prolonged halt to supply and further European gas price spikes. Russia had already cut gas flows through Nord Stream to 20% of capacity. Moscow says Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine are hindering equipment repairs, while Europe says this a pretext to reduce flows and use gas as a political weapon, an argument Russia rejects.

  • Mikhail Gorbachev — who survived a coup attempt as leader of the USSR — questioned the 'future fate' of the US after the January 6 Capitol riot

    In an interview with a Russian news outlet, Mikhail Gorbachev viewed the Capitol riot as a dark omen for the future of the US. The former Soviet Union leader died on August 30.

  • Secret Service official at center of Jan. 6 hearing departs agency

    Tony Ornato, the Secret Service’s assistant director who became a central figure during a Jan. 6 committee hearing in which he reportedly told a witness that former President Trump was “irate,” has left the agency. Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service’s communications chief, confirmed Ornato’s departure to The Hill, adding that he retired after 25 years…

  • Trump's legal team hires Florida's former solicitor general

    The Justice Department is set to respond to the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago this month.

  • Russia uses gas supply as 'weapon of war' says France

    STORY: France has accused Moscow of using energy supplies as a "weapon of war".Tuesday's allegation comes as Russia's Gazprom reduced deliveries to one of France's main utilities.The gas giant is also preparing to stop flows along Nord Stream 1 to Germany from Wednesday (August 31) to Friday for maintenance.The major pipeline, the main conduit for Russian gas into Europe, has become a flash point in the economic war between Moscow and Brussels. The Kremlin said Tuesday that technological problems caused by Western sanctions were the only thing standing in the way of supplying gas through Nord Stream 1.But France's Energy Transition Minister said Tuesday that "very clearly Russia was using gas as a weapon of war".The minister was speaking after French utility ENGIE said it would receive less gas from Gazprom from Tuesday due to an unspecified contractural dispute.European governments are trying to find a response to soaring energy costs for businesses and households.They are also want to find alternatives to Russian supply to store for winter.Western nations fear that Moscow is driving up gas prices to try and weaken their resolve in opposing its invasion of Ukraine.Moscow denies doing this.European energy ministers will hold an emergency meeting on September 9 to discuss the crisis.A source in Italy said Germany is open to discussing a price-cap scheme on gas supplies at a European level.Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has been pushing for a price cap, and called for steps to decouple the cost of electricity from the gas price.

  • Gorbachev, who redirected course of 20th century, dies at 91

    Before Mikhail Gorbachev came along, the Soviet Union seemed an immovable superpower in perpetual antagonism to the United States. With a breathtaking series of reforms, Gorbachev changed all that — and re-directed the course of the 20th century. Alongside Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher, Gorbachev was a key protagonist in a global drama that many thought impossible and, for those who lived through it, seemed almost surreal.

  • Exclusive-Win for Qualcomm as no EU appeal court ruling against $991 million fine - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators will not appeal a court ruling scrapping its 997-million-euro ($991 million) fine against Qualcomm, people familiar with the matter said, in a major win for the U.S. chipmaker that ends a long-running saga. The Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, in its June judgment was scathing of the European Commission's handling of the case, saying procedural irregularities had affected Qualcomm's rights of defence. Judges also invalidated the Commission's analysis that payments made by Qualcomm to Apple were anti-competitive because the regulator had not taken into account all the relevant facts.

  • Trump's Truth Social barred from Google Play

    Google says Truth Social violates the company's policies on prohibiting incitement to violence

  • Texas megachurch pastor Matt Chandler steps down after DMs with woman 'crossed a line'

    Matt Chandler, lead pastor of The Village Church in Texas, apologized on Sunday in a recorded message to his congregation.

  • White Stone Developments' Lake Shadroe Resort coming to northwest Cape Coral

    Cape Coral-based White Stone Developments has plans for Lake Shadroe Resort in the northwest part of the city.

  • Mikhail Gorbachev Dies: Last Leader Of Soviet Union Was 91

    Mikhail Gorbachev, one of the 20th century’s most consequential world leaders, who ushered in an era of reform in the Soviet Union and played a role in ending the Cold War with the West, has died, Russian state media and other outlets reported on Tuesday. He was 91. Russian state TV said that Gorbachev died […]

  • Trump's home search unearths material possibly covered by attorney-client privilege, prosecutors say

    The U.S. Justice Department's search of former President Donald Trump's home this month turned up a "limited" number of documents potentially subject to attorney-client privilege, federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Monday. The new disclosure by the Justice Department could bolster a request by Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to conduct a privilege review of the items the FBI seized from Trump's Florida estate during its unprecedented Aug. 8 search. At the same time, however, the department also revealed that its filter team has already completed its review of the materials - a sign that Trump's request for a special master could be too late.

  • Iran Tries To Grab U.S. Sea Drone As Nuke Talks Advance

    U.S. forces foil Iranian attempt to grab an American sea drone in the Persian Gulf as diplomats pursue a renewed nuke deal

  • Kelly leading Masters by 3 points in Arizona Senate race: poll

    Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is leading Republican challenger Blake Masters by 3 points in the state’s Senate race, according to a new poll. A poll from the Atlanta-based Trafalgar Group, a GOP polling firm, found Kelly leading Masters among respondents when they were asked who they would vote for if Arizona’s 2022 midterm elections…

  • Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died at the age of 91

    Mikhail Gorbachev was in power from 1985 until the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, when he resigned.

  • Walker holds razor-thin lead on Warnock in latest Georgia Senate race: poll

    Georgia Republican candidate Herschel Walker holds a thin, 2-point lead in his race against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) for a seat in the upper chamber, according to a poll released Tuesday. An Emerson College poll found Walker in the lead with 46 percent support compared to Warnock’s 44 percent support among “very likely general…

  • Retirement Savings vs. Real Estate Investing: Which Can Get You Richer Right Now?

    The largest classes of investment for most Americans are retirement funds and real estate. Most Americans have some form of retirement savings, typically held in tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k). At the same time, nearly two-thirds of American households own … Continue reading → The post Should You Save for Retirement or Invest in Real Estate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.