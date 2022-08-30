Mikhail Gorbachev dies at age 91: See the former Soviet leader's political career in photos

Gorbachev was one of the major political figures of the late 20th century, leading the Soviet Union from 1985 until its dissolution in 1991, as he attempted to introduce more open economic and political policies in the communist state, eventually resulting in the end of the Cold War.
He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for his efforts at arms control, and after his time as the leader of the Soviet Union, he focused on his Gorbachev Foundation, which "conducts research into social, economic and political problems of critical importance at the current stage in Russian and world history."
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports gas from Russia to Germany will undergo maintenance from Aug.31 - Sept. 2, cutting flows to zero and raising concerns about a prolonged halt to supply and further European gas price spikes. Russia had already cut gas flows through Nord Stream to 20% of capacity. Moscow says Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine are hindering equipment repairs, while Europe says this a pretext to reduce flows and use gas as a political weapon, an argument Russia rejects.
Tony Ornato, the Secret Service’s assistant director who became a central figure during a Jan. 6 committee hearing in which he reportedly told a witness that former President Trump was “irate,” has left the agency. Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service’s communications chief, confirmed Ornato’s departure to The Hill, adding that he retired after 25 years…
STORY: France has accused Moscow of using energy supplies as a "weapon of war".Tuesday's allegation comes as Russia's Gazprom reduced deliveries to one of France's main utilities.The gas giant is also preparing to stop flows along Nord Stream 1 to Germany from Wednesday (August 31) to Friday for maintenance.The major pipeline, the main conduit for Russian gas into Europe, has become a flash point in the economic war between Moscow and Brussels. The Kremlin said Tuesday that technological problems caused by Western sanctions were the only thing standing in the way of supplying gas through Nord Stream 1.But France's Energy Transition Minister said Tuesday that "very clearly Russia was using gas as a weapon of war".The minister was speaking after French utility ENGIE said it would receive less gas from Gazprom from Tuesday due to an unspecified contractural dispute.European governments are trying to find a response to soaring energy costs for businesses and households.They are also want to find alternatives to Russian supply to store for winter.Western nations fear that Moscow is driving up gas prices to try and weaken their resolve in opposing its invasion of Ukraine.Moscow denies doing this.European energy ministers will hold an emergency meeting on September 9 to discuss the crisis.A source in Italy said Germany is open to discussing a price-cap scheme on gas supplies at a European level.Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has been pushing for a price cap, and called for steps to decouple the cost of electricity from the gas price.
Before Mikhail Gorbachev came along, the Soviet Union seemed an immovable superpower in perpetual antagonism to the United States. With a breathtaking series of reforms, Gorbachev changed all that — and re-directed the course of the 20th century. Alongside Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher, Gorbachev was a key protagonist in a global drama that many thought impossible and, for those who lived through it, seemed almost surreal.
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators will not appeal a court ruling scrapping its 997-million-euro ($991 million) fine against Qualcomm, people familiar with the matter said, in a major win for the U.S. chipmaker that ends a long-running saga. The Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, in its June judgment was scathing of the European Commission's handling of the case, saying procedural irregularities had affected Qualcomm's rights of defence. Judges also invalidated the Commission's analysis that payments made by Qualcomm to Apple were anti-competitive because the regulator had not taken into account all the relevant facts.
The U.S. Justice Department's search of former President Donald Trump's home this month turned up a "limited" number of documents potentially subject to attorney-client privilege, federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Monday. The new disclosure by the Justice Department could bolster a request by Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to conduct a privilege review of the items the FBI seized from Trump's Florida estate during its unprecedented Aug. 8 search. At the same time, however, the department also revealed that its filter team has already completed its review of the materials - a sign that Trump's request for a special master could be too late.
Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is leading Republican challenger Blake Masters by 3 points in the state’s Senate race, according to a new poll. A poll from the Atlanta-based Trafalgar Group, a GOP polling firm, found Kelly leading Masters among respondents when they were asked who they would vote for if Arizona’s 2022 midterm elections…
Georgia Republican candidate Herschel Walker holds a thin, 2-point lead in his race against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) for a seat in the upper chamber, according to a poll released Tuesday. An Emerson College poll found Walker in the lead with 46 percent support compared to Warnock’s 44 percent support among “very likely general…
