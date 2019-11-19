Miko (EBR:MIKO) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Miko NV (EBR:MIKO) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Miko's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Miko had €78.1m of debt, up from €54.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have €17.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €60.3m.

ENXTBR:MIKO Historical Debt, November 19th 2019 More

How Strong Is Miko's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Miko had liabilities of €55.1m due within a year, and liabilities of €70.9m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €17.8m as well as receivables valued at €47.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €61.0m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Miko has a market capitalization of €141.6m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

We'd say that Miko's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.1), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 19.2 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. The bad news is that Miko saw its EBIT decline by 13% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Miko's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.