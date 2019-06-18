Mikolas, Cardinals shut out Marlins

Miles Mikolas pitched six scoreless innings, Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler slugged home runs, and the host St. Louis Cardinals earned a 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Mikolas (5-7), a native Floridian who lost to his hometown Marlins last week, was much better this time around, allowing six hits -- all singles -- and no walks while striking out four. He combined with three relievers on an eight-hit shutout and ended his personal five-decision losing streak.

Carpenter went 3-for-4 with his 10th homer of the season, a double and two runs, helping the Cardinals improve to 6-2 in their past eight games.

With the Cards leading 2-0 in the eighth inning, Fowler hit a three-run homer. It was his eighth long ball of the season.

The Marlins, who have the worst record in the National League, have dropped nine of their past 11 games. Brian Anderson, who went 2-for-4, was Miami's hitting star.

Miami starter Elieser Hernandez (0-2) allowed five hits, no walks and two runs, one earned, in six innings. He struck out six.

Hernandez's biggest mistake was a changeup that he threw to Carpenter in the third inning. Carpenter drove the 0-1 pitch 394 feet to center to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead.

The Cardinals extended their lead to 2-0 with an unearned run in the fifth. With two outs and nobody on, Carpenter beat a shift with a bunt double to third. He then scored when Paul DeJong's pop fly in shallow center field was dropped by second baseman Starlin Castro for a two-base error.

Fowler's homer to right field traveled 368 feet. He hit an 0-1 fastball from reliever Austin Brice.

The Cardinals' bullpen did the rest as Giovanny Gallegos, John Gant and Jordan Hicks each pitched one scoreless inning.

The contest was the opener of a four-game series.

--Field Level Media