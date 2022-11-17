Mikron Holding (VTX:MIKN) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Mikron Holding's (VTX:MIKN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mikron Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = CHF21m ÷ (CHF314m - CHF120m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Mikron Holding has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Machinery industry average it falls behind.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Mikron Holding's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Mikron Holding's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Mikron Holding Tell Us?

Mikron Holding is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 2,517% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 38% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

Our Take On Mikron Holding's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Mikron Holding has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 33% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Mikron Holding that you might find interesting.

