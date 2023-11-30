Milaca woman killed in crash in Sherburne County

Nov. 29—SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. — A Milaca woman was killed Wednesday, Nov. 29, in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Sherburne County.

The incident occurred at 7:20 a.m. around mile marker 166 in Livonia Township, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Kimberly Mae Woods, 41, of Milaca, was driving a 2005 Ford Ranger southbound on Highway 169, according to the report. A 2001 Mack straight truck, driven by Chad Robert Toenyan, 47, of Big Lake, was northbound on 169.

The Ford Ranger lost control, went through the median and into oncoming northbound traffic, and collided with the Mack truck.

Woods was killed in the crash, the report said.

Woods and Toenyan were both using seat belts, according to the report. The road conditions were snow/ice.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office and Elk River Fire Department assisted at the scene.