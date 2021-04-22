Milan gets buzzier with 1 million bees in designer hives

  • Beekeeper Francesco Capoano moves a frame from a hive at an apiary in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A bee collective is introducing 17 new colonies to their new hives on Earth Day, bringing to 1 million Milan's population of honey bees housed in boxes specially designed by artists throughout the city. The seven-year-old project is aimed at educating the public about the importance of bees to the environment, while boosting their population and providing a sweet treat of honey. It is billed as the biggest urban bee collective in Europe. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
  • Beekeeper Francesco Capoano holds a frame at an apiary in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A bee collective is introducing 17 new colonies to their new hives on Earth Day, bringing to 1 million Milan's population of honey bees housed in boxes specially designed by artists throughout the city. The seven-year-old project is aimed at educating the public about the importance of bees to the environment, while boosting their population and providing a sweet treat of honey. It is billed as the biggest urban bee collective in Europe. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
  • Beekeeper Francesco Capoano holds a queen bee at an apiary in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A bee collective is introducing 17 new colonies to their new hives on Earth Day, bringing to 1 million Milan's population of honey bees housed in boxes specially designed by artists throughout the city. The seven-year-old project is aimed at educating the public about the importance of bees to the environment, while boosting their population and providing a sweet treat of honey. It is billed as the biggest urban bee collective in Europe. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
  • Beekeeper Francesco Capoano holds a frame at an apiary in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A bee collective is introducing 17 new colonies to their new hives on Earth Day, bringing to 1 million Milan's population of honey bees housed in boxes specially designed by artists throughout the city. The seven-year-old project is aimed at educating the public about the importance of bees to the environment, while boosting their population and providing a sweet treat of honey. It is billed as the biggest urban bee collective in Europe. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
  • Beekeeper Francesco Capoano holds a frame at an apiary in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A bee collective is introducing 17 new colonies to their new hives on Earth Day, bringing to 1 million Milan's population of honey bees housed in boxes specially designed by artists throughout the city. The seven-year-old project is aimed at educating the public about the importance of bees to the environment, while boosting their population and providing a sweet treat of honey. It is billed as the biggest urban bee collective in Europe. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
  • Beekeeper Francesco Capoano moves a frame from a hive at an apiary in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A bee collective is introducing 17 new colonies to their new hives on Earth Day, bringing to 1 million Milan's population of honey bees housed in boxes specially designed by artists throughout the city. The seven-year-old project is aimed at educating the public about the importance of bees to the environment, while boosting their population and providing a sweet treat of honey. It is billed as the biggest urban bee collective in Europe. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
  • Beekeeper Francesco Capoano moves a frame from a hive at an apiary in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A bee collective is introducing 17 new colonies to their new hives on Earth Day, bringing to 1 million Milan's population of honey bees housed in boxes specially designed by artists throughout the city. The seven-year-old project is aimed at educating the public about the importance of bees to the environment, while boosting their population and providing a sweet treat of honey. It is billed as the biggest urban bee collective in Europe. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
  • Beekeeper Francesco Capoano moves a frame from a hive at an apiary in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A bee collective is introducing 17 new colonies to their new hives on Earth Day, bringing to 1 million Milan's population of honey bees housed in boxes specially designed by artists throughout the city. The seven-year-old project is aimed at educating the public about the importance of bees to the environment, while boosting their population and providing a sweet treat of honey. It is billed as the biggest urban bee collective in Europe. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
  • Beekeeper Francesco Capoano moves a frame from a hive at an apiary in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A bee collective is introducing 17 new colonies to their new hives on Earth Day, bringing to 1 million Milan's population of honey bees housed in boxes specially designed by artists throughout the city. The seven-year-old project is aimed at educating the public about the importance of bees to the environment, while boosting their population and providing a sweet treat of honey. It is billed as the biggest urban bee collective in Europe. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
1 / 9

Italy Earth Day

Beekeeper Francesco Capoano moves a frame from a hive at an apiary in Milan, Italy, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A bee collective is introducing 17 new colonies to their new hives on Earth Day, bringing to 1 million Milan's population of honey bees housed in boxes specially designed by artists throughout the city. The seven-year-old project is aimed at educating the public about the importance of bees to the environment, while boosting their population and providing a sweet treat of honey. It is billed as the biggest urban bee collective in Europe. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
CHARLENE PELE
·2 min read

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s financial and fashion capital of Milan got a little buzzier on Thursday with a project that mixes biodiversity with art.

A bee collective introduced 17 new colonies to new designer hives, bringing to 1 million the city’s population of honeybees cultivated by the Urban Beehives project. Creator Claudia Zanfi said the project aims to “create an intersection between artistic language and biodiversity.”

The art is in the form of hives designed by international artists and the biodiversity comes from the bees, which help pollinate plants in the city’s expanding green spaces.

The new hives were introduced to their homes in the Cascina Merlata Park, 20 hectares (50 acres) of new park dedicated last year on land used for the Expo 2015 World’s Fair, which focused on food, food security and nutrition.

The seven-year-old, prize-winning project is aimed at educating the public about the importance of bees to the environment, while boosting their population and producing a sweet treat of honey. It's billed as one of the biggest urban bee collectives in Europe, with hives placed in four public parks in the city.

“Urban Beehives is a redevelopment project of urban green through the reintroduction of bees in the city,’’ Zanfi said. “There always have been bees in the city, but creating a public space for them is what is new.”

Starting next week, Zanfi's group Green Island will offer courses and workshops at the park on beekeeping and the bees' critical role in helping maintain a healthy planet.

Two years ago, the Rome-based Food and Agricultural Organization sounded an alarm that declining bee populations pose threat to global food security and nutrition.

"The bees have a fundamental role for our lives, but also for the life of the planet,'' Zanfi said.

__

Read all AP stories about climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Recommended Stories

  • Lexington police chief says ‘it’s not just one thing’ causing recent homicide spike

    Fifteen Lexington homicides early in 2021 have prompted community members to raise alarms about increasing “group violence,” but the Lexington police chief doesn’t believe the issue stands solely with gangs or other group-related crime.

  • Private equity's other tax fight: Corporate interest deductibility

    Private equity is carefully watching the D.C. debate on corporate taxes, in which Senate Democrats seem to be settling on a 25% rate.Zoom in: Marginal rates obviously matter, but for PE it's just an appetizer before the weedier work begins on issues like corporate interest deductibility.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Corporate interest deductibility is a straw that stirs the PE drink, better enabling buyout firms to finance acquisitions by adding debt to portfolio company balance sheets.The state of play: Tax treatment of interest deductibility is likely to be addressed in 2021, whether or not President Biden gets a corporate tax rate hike as part of his infrastructure proposal. That's because the current treatment, established via the 2017 tax bill, is scheduled to change at year-end.Prior to 2017, companies faced no limits on the amount of debt interest they could deduct.Since 2018, deductions have been capped at 30% of EBITDA, which stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.Beginning next year, it's set to switch to a 30% cap on EBIT — unless it's preemptively addressed, possibly during reconciliation over the infrastructure plan or via tax extenders legislation in Q4.Biden and his surrogates steered clear of addressing interest deductibility during the campaign, and haven't publicly visited it since.As such, it's unclear if the White House favors a renewal of the status quo, a return to the pre-Trump police (better for PE) or deeper cuts to deductibility (worse for PE, first proposed by Obama).Jason Furman, an Obama administration economist who's now at Harvard, advocated in a WSJ op-ed last year for "further limiting the deductibility of interest," but tells me via email: "My preference is for making expensing permanent and more aggressively limiting interest deductions. Since Biden is not proposing to make expensing permanent there is no reason for him to propose more aggressive limits on interest deductions than he already has."Global perspective: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday proposed a budget that includes new limits corporate interest deductionsThe bottom line: Private equity has thrived in the nascent Biden era, as most recently evidenced by Q1 earnings released this morning by The Blackstone Group. And that's despite the 2017 deductibility cap.The question now is how the economics will be calculated for funds currently in market, which may be ultimately invested into a different debt equation.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sex abuse charges expand to 2nd New Hampshire youth center

    Four former youth detention center workers charged with sexual assault made initial court appearances in New Hampshire on Thursday, including one accused of abusing a girl multiple times in a “candy storage room” at a second state-run facility. The state has made 11 arrests this month in connection with a broad investigation into physical and sexual abuse allegations at the Youth Development Center in Manchester, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center. The allegations against Victor Malavet are the first, however, to involve the Youth Detention Services Unit in Concord, where children are held while awaiting disposition of their cases by the courts.

  • Pixar is seeking 'authentic' young performer to voice its first transgender character

    A casting notice first posted by the official Twitter account for the annual San Francisco Trans March earlier this week reveals that Pixar is seeking a transgender performer to provide the voice of a transgender girl in an upcoming animated project.

  • Flying turtle smashes car windscreen in Florida

    Mother of driver suffers cuts and bleeding after animal collides with windshield

  • ‘Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Summons Demons and Real-Life Murder Case in First Trailer

    Warner Bros. released a trailer for the third “Conjuring” film that sees the return of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” follows the real-life case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who defended himself against a manslaughter prosecution by claiming that he was the victim of demonic possession. Supernatural investigators […]

  • Russia Abruptly Claims It Is Ordering Troops to Pull Back From Ukraine’s Border

    Russian Defense MinistryFor weeks, Russia has been inflaming tensions in Eastern Europe by building up a mighty force of some 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border. On Thursday, the Kremlin announced it had achieved what it wanted with the exercise, and ordered its army to pack up and go home.According to BBC News, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement during a visit to Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in the last major conflict in the region seven years ago. Shoigu said the plan of military “snap checks” had been achieved, and there’s nothing left for the tens of thousands of troops to do but to head back.“The troops have demonstrated their ability to provide a credible defense for the country,” said the minister, who added that some soldiers will be ordered to return to their “permanent bases” in Russia on Friday, and the entire operation will be completed in just over a week, on May 1.Сегодня на полигоне «Опук» (Республика Крым) пройдет основной этап учений войск Южного военного округа и Воздушно-десантных войск, которые проводились в рамках внезапной проверки боеготовности https://t.co/8ltXgN2IKC#Учения #ЮВО #ВДВ #Крым pic.twitter.com/VnS6KuKFWH— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) April 22, 2021 Shoigu’s announcement came immediately after Russia staged massive military exercises in Crimea on Thursday to underline a show of force on the Ukraine border that has put Kyiv and its Western allies on high alert for weeks. The defense ministry claimed the exercises involved 60 ships, over 10,000 troops, 200 aircraft, and over 1,000 military vehicles.Shoigu oversaw the operation in a helicopter, and after his stand-down order he said the military had proven its readiness to respond to any “adverse developments” during NATO’s Defender Europe 2021 exercise—a mass U.S. Army-led war game that’s running in Europe until June.The troop buildup caused panic in Ukraine—and, even though the withdrawal will be met with relief—Russia has displayed that it could raise a major force at the border if required. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Wall Street Journal this week: “We don’t know whether Putin will decide to attack, but he will certainly be ready to do so.”Last week, during a call between President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, the White House said Biden had “emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” On Thursday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Western allies to punish Moscow’s threatening behavior with new sanctions.Later, after the withdrawal announcement, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said: “We are monitoring the situation.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Dozens of inmates injected with too much COVID vaccine at Iowa prison, officials say

    Two staff members have been placed on administrative leave.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter soars higher, longer on 2nd flight

    NASA’s little Mars helicopter aced its second test flight Thursday, soaring even higher and longer than before. The 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) chopper, named Ingenuity, hovered longer and also flew side to side this time, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. “Go big or go home!” JPL tweeted in announcing the Earth Day news.

  • April’s supermoon is called the ‘Pink Moon’ — but not because of its color. Here’s why

    The moon probably won’t appear pink, but it will be a supermoon.

  • ‘You’re old, impotent and an embarrassment’: Lincoln Project targets Trump with Mar-a-Lago advert

    The ad will air starting on Thursday in Palm Beach, Florida – where Mar-a-Lago is based

  • Screws tighten for home buyers in March, prices surge 17.2%

    Existing home sales fell 3.7% last month from February to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.01 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. Sales are slowing despite the speed at which buyers are pouncing on homes that do hit the market, revealing surging demand in an ultra-low inventory environment, said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.

  • India's COVID tsunami is the worst in the world. Why that should concern Americans.

    The deepening disparities between two of the world’s largest countries should remind optimistic Americans that with light at the end of their own tunnel, it’s probably time for the U.S. to start thinking about how it can help end the pandemic elsewhere too.

  • A Virginia GOP candidate for governor said Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict 'makes me feel sick'

    Amanda Chase, a Virginia politician who calls herself 'Trump in heels,' made the comment on the same day Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder.

  • US troops in Syria seem to be getting hit with directed-energy attacks, and the Pentagon suspects Russia is doing it, report says

    The Department of Defense has been investigating incidents since last year, officials told Politico.

  • April’s supermoon is called the ‘Pink Moon’ — but not because of its color. Here’s why

    The moon probably won’t appear pink, but it will be a supermoon.

  • A philanthropic drive to aid Black women is gaining momentum

    The needs of Black women and girls have become a focus of philanthropic efforts as major donors seek to narrow a racial wealth gap and address chronic funding disparities for groups that serve minority women. This week's guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer whose murder of George Floyd sparked global protests against racial inequity, could lend momentum to initiatives from the Ford Foundation, Goldman Sachs and a group of activists and philanthropic leaders. Collectively, they're seeking to increase funding to organizations for Black girls and feminists and to enhance economic opportunities for Black women.

  • Fox New host Brian Kilmeade says anti-police protesters 'should be barred' from calling 911 after the Chauvin verdict

    "Let's just hope, in your life, you never need a police officer," Brian Kilmeade said of protesters who tell cops to get out or go home.

  • Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

    ‘This is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for’

  • Russia orders soldiers to begin return to bases after drills near Ukraine

    Russia ordered its top army command to begin returning troops to their permanent bases inside the country from Friday, saying it had successfully completed a "snap inspection" of forces in its south and west, near the border with Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported. The announcement prompted the rouble to rise sharply, following weeks of tensions with the West over a major Russian military buildup near Ukraine. The EU's top diplomat said on Monday that Russia has massed some 100,000 troops near the border.