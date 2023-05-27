A Monroe County Circuit Court jury this week found a Milan man guilty on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Moses Ralph Aikens, 44, was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct involving force or coercion committed between July 24, 2018, and July 28, 2018, a news release said.

On Tuesday, a jury found Aikens guilty before Circuit Judge Daniel S. White of all five counts against him. Aikens was convicted of two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, all with with force or coercion. Because he was convicted as a third-offense habitual offender, Aikens faces a maximum sentence of 30 years' incarceration. Sentencing is scheduled for July 20.

Yorkey in an email declined to provide details about the case in order to protect the privacy of the victim. However, he said third-degree criminal sexual conduct involves penetration and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involves inappropriate sexual touching.

Senior Trial Attorney Leah Hubbard prosecuted the case for the people of the state of Michigan. She was assisted by law clerk Ryleigh Treirweiler and victim’s rights coordinator Alana Horkey. Attorney James P. Bartlett of Monroe represented the defendant. The case was investigated by detectives John Gurganus and Patrick Davison of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Yorkey commended the hours of preparation by Hubbard, Treweiler and Horkey, "the courage of the victim in this case and the impressive efforts of law enforcement, specifically the Monroe County Sheriff’s Detectives," the release said. Yorkey also said "he appreciated the outstanding efforts of the jury who attentively listened to all of the evidence and carefully deliberated the case before reaching their verdict."

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Milan man convicted of multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct