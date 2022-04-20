Milan PD officer honored for work in educating children about drugs, violence

Nick Glenn

Milan Police Lieutenant Detective Nicholas Glenn was recently recognized with two awards for his outstanding work which includes him educating kids on the value of drug and violence prevention.

Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence (L.E.A.D.) named him the National Instructor of the Year and The Tennessee Instructor of the Year at Seventh Annual 21st Century Drug and Violence Prevention Training Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Glenn has been a member of the Milan Police Department (MPD) for the past eight years.

In a press release, CEO of L.E.A.D. Nick Demauro sang Glenn’s praises.

“We’re pleased to congratulate Lieutenant Detective Glenn on his outstanding work, during the school day, educating kids on the value of drug and violence prevention,” said DeMauro,“He’s doing an excellent job on protecting those in Milan from drugs and violence, which continue to be a problem for young students across the country, and, in turn bridging the gap between police forces and communities.”

L.E.A.D provides services “on the street” and “in the classroom.”

Bringing law enforcement and communities closer together, the "in the classroom" program is taught by 3,000 trained instructors in 41 states. L.E.A.D.’s curriculum is geared toward reaching K-12 students in the United States.

Students are in the program for 10 weeks which educates them on how to make smart decisions without the involvement of drugs and violence. It has been recognized by the Department of Education and been the only proven effective, law curriculum about drugs and violence.

“It is a big deal to represent my department and my city,” said Glenn. “Our department may be small in size, but the impact is big.”

Glenn, also a certified master trainer, travels to educate and train other departments to develop a successful L.E.A.D. program. He makes sure MPD is equipped and ready to teach as well. Glenn stays busy and has trained over 300 plus officers in L.E.A.D. program.

Glenn's motivational message for other departments, officers or personnel was to “get involved with the prevention curriculum and LEAD.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Lieutenant, Nicholas Glenn, L.E.A.D., Milan Police Department, MPD