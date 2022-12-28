Milan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have Covid

3
Tommaso Ebhardt and Chiara Albanese
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Italian health authorities will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid after almost half of the passengers on two flights to Milan were found to have the virus.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The country is now sequencing those tests to see if there are new variants coming from China, the Health Ministry said in a statement. If a new strain is found, officials may impose stricter curbs on travel from China.

China has seen outbreaks of the virus since the government there abandoned its strict zero-Covid policies. Uncertainty over the scale of the spread has prompted many countries to consider new restrictions on entry from the country.

In Germany, health authorities are “closely watching” the situation in China, according to Health Ministry spokesman Sebastian Guelde.

“We have no indication that a more dangerous mutation has developed in China that would give rise to a declaration of a virus variant area, which would result in corresponding travel restrictions,” he added.

Milan’s regional health chief said at a press conference Wednesday that airport authorities tested passengers who arrived on two flights, one from Beijing and one from Shanghai.

While the high rate of passengers with the virus has put authorities on alert, one factor in Italy’s favor is its high vaccination rate. More than 80% of people are fully inoculated, according to the Word Health Organization, and many have also received booster shots. It’s a similar story across much of Western Europe.

--With assistance from Kamil Kowalcze and Alonso Soto.

(Updates with additional details, comments from Germany)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Epidemics That Weren't: How Countries Shut Down Recent Outbreaks

    When Ebola swept through eastern Congo in 2018, it was a struggle to track cases. Dr. Billy Yumaine, a public health official, recalls steady flows of people moving back and forth across the border with Uganda while others hid sick family members in their homes because they feared the authorities. It took at least a week to get test results, and health officials had difficulty isolating sick people while they waited. It took two years for the country to bring that outbreak under control, and mor

  • People who drink frequently may be "gray-area" drinkers

    According to the Journal of Addiction Medicine, during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown drinking among women increased by more than 50%.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy, Fink Discuss Rebuilding; Ferrexpo

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had discussed the postwar rebuilding effort with BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink as his government prepares to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos next month.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Covid Surge Le

  • Germany's governing coalition argues over COVID restrictions

    Germany's governing coalition is arguing over whether remaining COVID-19 restrictions should be dropped after one of the country's top virologists was quoted as saying that the pandemic is over. Germany has scrapped the bulk of restrictions imposed at the height of the pandemic but, unlike other European countries, still requires mask-wearing on long-distance trains and buses. Masks are also mandatory in doctors' practices, while masks and negative tests are still required to enter hospitals and nursing homes.

  • US considering new COVID restrictions on travelers from China

    The U.S. government is concerned about COVID surges in China and a lack of transparency from the Chinese government, resulting in the U.S. considering imposing new restrictions on travelers coming to the U.S. from China, according to U.S. officials. “There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing COVID-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, being reported from the PRC,” the officials, who requested anonymity, said in a written statement, using the acronym for China’s official name. “Without this data, it is becoming increasingly difficult for public health officials to ensure that they will be able to identify any potential new variants and take prompt measures to reduce the spread.”

  • Former Trump aide said he and other staffers couldn't imagine Trump marching to the Capitol on January 6 because he'd 'never seen the man walk across a golf course without a golf cart'

    Former White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere also told the January 6 committee that he drafted a resignation letter on the night of the riot.

  • Former WH aide says Trump allies helped deliver a ‘dolly of boxes’ full of what may have been classified intelligence documents to the Situation Room in the final days of Trump’s presidency

    Former aide Cassidy Hutchinson had previously testified that she witnessed Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows burning documents in a fireplace.

  • Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no shame?’

    Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) ripped into Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) over his embellishments and fabrications about his background, asking him point-blank, “Do you have no shame?” “If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now, now that the election is over, and I’m finding out all of these lies that…

  • Far-Right GOPer Unloads on Marjorie Taylor Greene: You ‘Crossed a Rubicon!’

    Reuters/Amanda Andrade-RhoadesFar-right Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of having “crossed a Rubicon” after she slammed Republicans who intend to vote against a Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speakership.The remarks made by Biggs come as the race for Republican House Speaker intensifies—with potshots being doled out by competing GOP factions.On one side of the divide, Republicans have a “Never Kevin Five” that includes Biggs, Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), Matt Rosendale (R-

  • Judge in Kari Lake case rejects sanctions, awards $33,000 in legal fees

    The judge in Kari Lake's election challenge rejected requests for sanctions but granted $33,000 to pay for expert witnesses hired by Katie Hobbs.

  • Libs of TikTok Creator Chaya Raichik Called Ron DeSantis “Incredible” For Offering Her Refuge in Florida Governor’s Mansion

    “He took time out of his extremely busy schedule to send someone to call me to make sure I’m safe.”View Entire Post ›

  • Aeroflot boss calls for 'state protectionism' to defend Russian aviation

    Russian airlines stopped flying to most overseas destinations after Western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions, including bans on Russian carriers, after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Routes to Turkey and Middle Eastern countries popular with Russian tourists have been preserved. Alexandrovsky said that competitors, including Turkish Airlines and Emirates had benefitted most from the situation, and called for a degree of what he called "state protectionism" to safeguard domestic aviation.

  • Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'

    Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.

  • Are Republicans Finally Starting to Turn on Liar-Elect George Santos?

    GettyRepublican George Santos, the serial liar who somehow won a seat in Congress last month, is finally facing some friendly fire. Despite brutal reports from The New York Times, The Daily Beast, and other publications showing that Santos fabricated large parts of his resume and even his very identity, it seemed virtually inevitable he would take a seat in Congress next month.That may still be the case. But on Tuesday, Nick LaLota—a fellow Republican who just won a congressional seat on Long Is

  • The occupier in the interception complains that the Russian army has stopped paying for injuries

    In the latest call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence, an occupier says that the Russian leadership has stopped paying funds to the occupiers who were injured. Also, the Russian Federation is refusing to dismiss mercenaries after the end of their contracts.

  • Lake deletes tweet targeting Maricopa judge after officials seek sanctions

    Defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) deleted a tweet accusing the judge who dismissed her election challenge of integrity violations. The tweet, which was posted early Monday morning, suggested the founding partner of a law firm representing Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs (D) emailed Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson “what to say” as he…

  • China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.

    Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.

  • Column: Closing out 2022, Trump has supplanted Nixon as the saddest figure in post-presidential politics

    Nixon in exile still enjoyed the respect not just of his friends but of his enemies. Trump has no friends and his pathetic record of lies stands alone.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia’s UN Seat Challenged; Air Base Attacked

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has asked members of the United Nations to review Russia’s place in the international organization and strip it of its veto-wielding permanent seat on the UN Security Council.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry RestrictionsAlameda Lent Sa

  • Belarus sentences in absentia former Olympian Herasimenia to 12 years in prison - BelTA

    "They were found guilty of public calls to commit actions aimed at causing harm to the national security of Belarus, including the use of restrictive measures (sanctions) against Belarus, individuals and legal entities of the republic," the state news BelTA agency reported on Monday. Belarus has been shunned by the United Nations and many countries for an ongoing crackdown on political opponents, civil society and journalists. According to the U.S. embassy in Belarus, there are more than 1,300 political prisoners in Belarus.