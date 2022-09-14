Milbank man pleads guilty to murder, gets life in prison; family of victims unhappy

A Milbank man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his brother, sister-in-law and their unborn child.

Brent Hanson, 57, was initially charged with alternating counts of first- and second-degree murder in connection to the 2021 deaths. He was given life sentences on each charge Tuesday morning in Grant County. He received consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The charges carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison or the death penalty. But, according to a plea agreement filed Sept. 9, Hanson agreed to plead guilty to the three murder charges with the understanding that prosecutors would not pursue the death penalty.

Although he pleaded guilty, Jessica Hanson's family preferred a harsher penalty. She was Brent Hanson's sister-in-law.

“We are heartbroken with the state's attorney’s brash decision to enter into this plea agreement without the knowledge nor approval of the family," Jasmine King said in a written statement from Jessica Hanson's family.

King is Jessica's older sister.

"We are displeased with the work of the state's attorney as we had clearly stated to him that we wanted a trial for Jessica, Clyde and Annika Hanson and made it clear to him that we were seeking justice in the form of the death penalty. The state's attorney’s decision to enter into this plea agreement is not an appropriate punishment in light of the charges and actions of Brent Hanson. In our eyes, the state's attorney sided with the defendant by giving him his life back while our family continues to grieve over the stolen lives of our loved ones with no peace in sight.”

More: Milbank man pleads not guilty to killing brother, sister-in-law and their unborn child

Clyde Hanson was Brent Hanson's brother. Annika Hason was the unborn child of Jessica and Clyde Hanson.

The charges stem from a welfare check conducted by the Milbank Police Department on Dec. 15, 2021. That's when the bodies of Clyde and Jessica Hanson were discovered, according to court documents.

Story continues

Also according to court documents, Brent Hanson told law enforcement that Clyde Hanson, who was home alone at the time, died on Dec. 12, 2021, as a result of injuries caused by a baseball bat. Jessica Hanson, who arrived home the next day, died on Dec. 13, 2021, as a result of injuries from a machete.

Brent and Clyde Hanson both lived in the same home in Milbank. Clyde and Jessica Hanson had a young son who was cared for by Brent Hanson until state officials took him into custody on Dec.15, 2021.

The case was heading toward trial, which was set to happen in October.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Milbank man admits to murder charges in deaths of his brother, sister-in-law