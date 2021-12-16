Milbank man faces murder charges in connection with deaths of pregnant woman and her husband

A Milbank man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death of two adults found dead in their home Wednesday morning.

Brent Hanson, 57, is accused in the deaths of the two adults, according to a news release from the Division of Criminal investigation.

The victims are Clyde E Hanson and Jessica Hanson as well as the couple's unborn child, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Milbank police were dispatched to a residence Wednesday for a welfare check and were simultaneously notified that two people in the home may be dead, per the release. Law enforcement found the two people and have determined their injuries are consistent with homicide, according to the release.

The Milbank Police Department reported the arrest with few details about what happened, aside from calling it a "major incident," in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are assisting.

Hanson is in custody on a $5 million cash bond.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Milbank, South Dakota, police charge man with murder of 2 found dead