Milbank man told police chief he 'snapped' before killing brother, sister-in-law, according to court document

A Milbank man told law enforcement he snapped right before he killed his brother and sister-in-law last week, according to a legal document filed in murder case against Brent Hanson.

Hanson, 57, told the Milbank police chief he killed his brother with a baseball bat and his sister-in-law with a machete, according to a probable cause statement filed in Grant County.

Hanson faces alternate counts of first- and second-degree murder in connection to the death of his brother, Clyde Hanson, his sister-in-law, Jessica Hanson, and their unborn child.

He's scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning in Grant County.

According to the initial news release about the incident, the charges stem from a welfare check conducted by the Milbank Police Department on Dec. 15. That's when the bodies of Clyde and Jessica Hanson were discovered.

That check stemmed from a report from an Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership employee who went to the Hansons' home to deliver a food basket and noticed blood on the door, according to the probable cause statement.

Brent Hanson was at the police department the morning of Dec.15 around 9:10 a.m. He was meeting with the Chief Boyd VanVooren to deliver a Christmas card from a local church. According to the probable cause statement, VanVooren asked Hanson if he'd had any further issues with his brother and sister-in law.

The brothers lived together in the same home and Brent Hanson had a previous altercation with Jessica Hanson.

In response to VanVooren's question, Brent Hanson initially told the police chief his brother and sister-in-law no longer lived in the house.

But after the report of blood on the door was made around 9:45 a.m., VanVooren asked Hanson where his brother had moved and if there was blood on the door of the residence.

"I snapped," Hanson told the chief, according to the probable cause statement.

When asked by VanVooren to explain what he meant, Brent Hanson said he killed his brother on Dec. 12 with a baseball bat, striking him in the head several times. Clyde Hanson was the only one home at that time, Brent Hanson said in the statement. Jessica Hanson returned home Dec. 13, and that's when Brent Hanson killed her with a machete, per the document.

Brent Hanson has a pending criminal case involving an argument with Jessica Hanson from summer. In that case, he faces two misdemeanor charges of simple assault and simple assault domestic violence in connection to an argument that turned violent, according to court paperwork.

The two dead bodies were found in an unfinished portion of the house covered by a blue tarp, per court paperwork.

When VanVooren asked about Clyde and Jessica Hanson's 3-year-old son, Brent Hanson said the child was safe and being fed. According to the probable cause affidavit, the child was napping when taken into state custody on Dec. 15.

Brent Hanson appeared in court briefly Dec. 16. Bond was set at $5 million, and he requested a court-appointed attorney, according to court paperwork.

Wednesday's hearing is scheduled to be an initial appearance, which is when charges are read. Hanson is not expected to enter pleas.

With alternate counts, a defendant cannot be convicted of both charges -- only one or the other. The main distinction between the murder charges is whether the crime was premeditated. Both carry a mandatory life sentence upon conviction.

Brent and Clyde Hanson co-owned the home they lived in, but lived in separate spaces within the house.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the family to help with funeral expenses at www.gofundme.com/f/pregnant-woman-husband-murdered.

Niece was long concerned

One family member of the brothers said she has been worried something could happen. Vanessa Hanson, Brent and Clyde Hanson's niece who lives in Arizona, said she's been warning others about Brent Hanson's temper since Clyde and Jessica Hanson were married in September 2016. Vanessa Hanson also said Brent Hanson was the reason she and her family moved from Milbank when she was a child.

Clyde and Jessica Hanson met on a dating site for Jehovah's Witnesses, Vanessa Hanson said by phone Sunday.

"She was so sweet and trusting," she said of Jessica Hanson.

While she said she couldn't go into details about the injuries, Vanessa Hanson described them as "blunt force rage."

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Milbank man reportedly told law enforcement 'I snapped'