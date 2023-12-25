Mild Christmas holiday, rain arrives tonight

We’ve enjoyed an unseasonably mild Christmas Day, with readings around 60 degrees, even with thickening clouds.

A developing storm in the central Plains will bring an expanding band of rain into the Ohio Valley tonight, as ample Gulf moisture streams northward. Rain will taper to a few light showers on Tuesday. Morning readings will only fall to the low 50s, and afternoon temperatures will again climb toward 60 degrees, 20 degrees above normal.

A broad upper-level storm will hang around most of the week, pulling disturbances north that will bring a few periods of light rain midweek. Eventually, the low-pressure system and associated surface storm will migrate eastward across the region Thursday and Friday, drawing in cooler air. Showers will linger until the end of the week, possibly mixing with a little wet snow on Friday.

New Year’s weekend looks to be seasonably cold and dry.

Forecast

Christmas Day: Clouds thicken, very mild. High near 60

Tonight: Rain arrives. Low 51

Tuesday: Light showers, stays mild. High 58

Wednesday: Early rain, cloudy. High 50 (42)

Thursday: Few showers, cooler. High 42 (35)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower/flurry. High 40 (34)

Saturday: Clearing, breezy. High 39 (30)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 42 (31)

