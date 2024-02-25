A mild overnight transitions to an unsettled start to next week

Tonight, we’ll start off this evening with mostly clear skies, but we will have some clouds build during the overnight as we settle into partly cloudy skies by Monday morning. We run the chance for an overnight sprinkle or two, especially across the mountains and West Virginia/Virginia border, but anything we can see will be light. Southern winds tonight will keep temperatures near 40 degrees for a mild start in the morning.

Monday will be a hit or miss kind of day as we return once again with the chance for a stray shower or two. The best chances will be during the middle morning hours and into the afternoon. Won’t be a complete washout but something to watch for as we see a partly cloudy and warm day near 60 degrees.

Tuesday continues the unsettled pattern as a warm front lifts off to the northeast. This front will rocket our afternoon highs into the 60s by dinnertime under mostly cloudy skies. The chance for showers will be around in the morning and afternoon so keep the umbrellas on standby and be mindful of gusty winds at times.

Wednesday we are keeping an eye on a cold front arriving into West Virginia and Virginia. At this time, the arrival of this system will be during the afternoon into the evening. With its arrival, steady showers, some heavy at times, will follow along with gusty winds and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two a good bet. This cold front will exit overnight, bringing in colder air and resulting in a few mountain flurries.

Thursday will not be the best start with cold weather, temperatures in the 20s, and wet roads looking likely from yesterday’s cold front. Any chances for morning flurries look to exit by the late morning hours, leaving us with a dry second half and clearing skies. With enough luck, we’ll see temperatures rocket back into the 40s.

Friday will be a decent start as long as you don’t mind the cold temperatures in the 20s. A mix of sun and clouds to start the morning so commutes to work will be in good shape. As we head into the late evening and overnight, keeping an eye on the chance for increased clouds and the chance of showers for our southern counties.

Saturday into next weekend still looks unsettled as we watch the chances for more showers. Not looking like a lot of rain at this point but will have some impacts for those hoping for a completely dry weekend. Temperatures during that time look to be mild, staying in the 50s.

In your extended forecast, next Monday brings in a brief relief under partly cloudy skies. By next Tuesday into Wednesday, our forecast again becomes unsettled with more chances for rain. Staying mild in the 50s before a brief cool down into the 40s by next Wednesday.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. Mild overnight. Lows near 40.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for stray shower or two. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

AM showers. Warming up. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Cold front crosses. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

Chance for flurries early. Calm PM. Cooler. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny start. Chance for rain overnight. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Chance for rain. Plenty of breaks. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Chance of rain again. Still plenty of breaks. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Nice start to the week. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Clouds and showers build. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers early. PM clearing. Cooler. Highs in the 40s.

