Mild temperatures and cloudy skies expected after morning rain in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Light rain is impacting central and southeast Missouri this morning, including a few of our southern counties. This rain will taper off later this morning into the afternoon and stay well south of the metro.

Cloudy skies where it’s not raining and temperatures should stay in the lower half of the 50s. Clouds decrease overnight and lows fall to around the freezing mark. It will be a quiet and bright start to the work week, with temperatures staying well above normal for this time of year, in the low to mid 50s.

We’ll have a warming trend through much of the work week, with temperatures returning to the 60s by Wednesday. Rain chances return Thursday into Friday.

