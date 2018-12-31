Mild weather to highlight 118th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia

Dry, mild and gusty weather is expected for the 118th annual Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

Unlike one year prior, when temperatures were in the teens for the parade and officials contemplated a postponement due to the frigid conditions, people attending the festivities this Tuesday can leave the heavy winter gear behind.

For some, even light jackets may not be necessary.

Conditions will dry out and temperatures will surge to record-challenging levels in the wake of rain dampening New Year's Eve in the city. Sunshine is also expected to break out.



Temperatures will be near 60 degrees Fahrenheit for much of the parade, which begins at 9 a.m. EST, and will only trail back into the middle 50s F by the last of the performances in the afternoon.

This is around 20 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for Jan. 1, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.

The city's record high for Jan. 1 is 64 F, originally set in 2005.



Members of the Frailnger String Band perform during the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Friday, Jan. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Joseph Kaczmarek)





AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will only be slightly lower due to gusty winds.

"Winds of 12-25 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph are expected," Babinski said.

While the tall buildings along the parade route can shelter spectators and participants from these winds at times, they can also create a wind tunnel effect, causing the winds to pick up speed in between the city streets.

Participants should make sure any loose materials or hats that are part of their elaborate costumes are securely fastened to ensure these items do not get blown off.

The parade's origins date back to the late 17th century, when early settlers brought Old World New Year's traditions to Philadelphia.

The Mummers Parade became officially recognized on Jan. 1, 1901, after starting as unorganized neighborhood celebrations throughout the city.

The parade's name originates from the term "Mummer," which refers to an actor or someone who masquerades.