Mild weekend, wintry mix Monday night and colder

Another mild day is in progress, although slightly cooler than Saturday’s balmy high of 61 degrees. Afternoon readings will stay in the 40s, with a light northerly breeze.

Low pressure moving east through the Tennessee Valley brought some early cloudiness that cleared off by midday. Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight, allowing readings to dip into the low 30s by dawn, with an area of high pressure over the region.

Clouds will increase on Monday, but temperatures will have already climbed into the mild upper 40s. A potent southern storm system will bring rain back into the state later on Monday, as the low tracks across Tennessee and eastern Kentucky, before transitioning to a coastal storm early Tuesday.

As colder air filters into the northwest side of the storm, rain will change to snow around or after midnight, with a few slushy inches of accumulations in many areas. Slippery travel is likely for the Tuesday morning commute, with melting by afternoon, as temperatures approach 40 degrees.

The coastal storm transition will take moisture away by Tuesday morning. Seasonably chill weather will prevail through the week. A clipper system could bring a fw rain showers on Thursday.

Seasonably chilly weather will return the rest of the week.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 48

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 30

Monday: Clouds increase, rain/snow at night. High 48

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy, chilly. High 40 (30)

Wednesday: Partly sunny: High 42 (28)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 46 (30)

Friday: Mainly cloudy, cool. High 41 (32)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, flurry. High 38 (28)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.