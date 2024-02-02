Mild winter hasn't diminished demand for homeless services in Gaylord

GAYLORD — Even though the area has been experiencing a mild winter, there is still a demand for help from The Refuge which serves as the homeless shelter for Gaylord and Otsego County.

Judi Doan is in the midst of her first winter as coordinator for The Refuge. Winter presents many challenges to organizations providing care for those experiencing homelessness and coming up with enough funds is a major one. Doan is asking local governmental units to consider making a donation to help out with expenses.

Doan took over as shelter coordinator last October when Chris Czajkowski relocated to Florida.

"I knew what my job was going to be but I truly had no idea of the magnitude of the homeless in this community," Doan told the Gaylord City Council in January.

Judi Doan is the new shelter coordinator for The Refuge, Gaylord' s homeless shelter. Unlike traditional shelters, The Refuge works with local hotels and motel operators who provide temporary housing at a reduced rate for those who are homeless.

The housing season for The Refuge is from October until the end of May. From October through December of 2023, "we housed 60 adults and 21 children. They utilized the equivalent of 770 nights at a hotel for a cost of $43,594," noted Doan.

Unlike traditional homeless shelters which usually features rows of cots in a building, The Refuge works with local hotels and motels to house the homeless until they can find more permanent housing. The lodging facilities provide The Refuge with a discounted rate.

The nearest homeless shelters are in Alpena, Grayling and Traverse City.

To qualify for The Refuge, a person must be 21 and a resident of Otsego County for at least 30 days (not counting jail time). Those who are 18 to 21 are referred to the Karing Youth Home Project in Gaylord.

Doan said The Refuge is able to house an individual or family for up to 14 days.

"Financially we have spent as much this year as we spent last year," Doan said recently.

While speaking to the council, she asked the panel to consider making a $5,000 donation to The Refuge.

"They were surprised and had no idea I would ask for funding. I had to come up with a figure that could be workable for them. $5,000 would buy 75 nights of lodging. I am hoping they will talk about that," Doan said.

She will also request a $5,000 donation from the Otsego County Board of Commissioners. In addition to working with clients on housing, Doan also assists them with other community resources, including employment services along with food and transportation assistance.

