Mild winter a mixed bag for area governments

Feb. 5—Mild winter weather can save city governments money, but also brings challenges to those caring for roads.

"We have been able to keep the street sweeper running this winter because temperatures have been a good amount above freezing and continue other tasks that are usually put off due to the weather," said Ashtabula City Manager James Timonere.

"The drawback to this mild winter and the freeze is the damage it does to our roads."

Salt costs often don't save a lot of money because some municipalities take advantage of the Ohio Department of Transportation purchasing program and commit to a certain amount of salt tonnage each year.

Timonere said the city usually gets 2,500 tons of salt each year.

"Even though we have had a mild winter, we have used quite a bit of salt in the few storms we have had," he said.

The lack of severe weather also helps on overtime costs and wear and tear on machinery.

"We put a third shift on in the winter time, which also saves on call-outs," Timonere said.

The city manager said having three new trucks this year has also obviously saved on repairs.

Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said the lack of severe weather has saved the city money.

"So far this winter we've only used a limited amount of salt, as compared to other recent winters, which definitely saves us money in the long run," he said.

Varckette said the timing of major storms can also affect the city's finances.

"We've also not seen the major storms over the weekend, which tends to rack up the overtime costs," he said.

Reduced utility costs from less usage can help cities as well.

"Gas and electric costs are down at this point due to more moderate temperatures, by average, to date," Varckette said.

Geneva also gets other work done when snow plowing is not needed.

"We've been busy patching roads, which take a beating this time of year due to drastic temperature changes and plowing," he said.

Varckette said city workers do a lot of clean-up tasks that normally wouldn't get done until later in winter or even spring.

Andover Township Trustee William French said mild winters save the township a lot on overtime and salt. He also said it saves wear and tear on equipment.