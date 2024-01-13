Mildenhall sisters save three-year-old brother from drowning

Two sisters have been awarded for their bravery after saving their younger brother from drowning.

Lovie and Dolly, aged seven and nine, from Mildenhall, Suffolk, acted quickly after their younger brother Reggie had a seizure in their garden pool.

They were presented with certificates of bravery by the East of England Ambulance Service.

Paramedic John Grimwood said the boy was still alive "almost certainly because of their actions".

During a heatwave last year, Reggie and his sisters were playing in their pool, accompanied by their mother.

Reggie is prone to febrile convulsions and can often have seizures, exacerbated in hot weather.

Their mother, Jessica, said: "My children are all confident swimmers, and the pool is only waist deep, so I was keeping an eye on them, but folding some laundry.

"Suddenly my eldest daughter screamed and they were holding his body - he looked lifeless and purple.

"He had had a seizure and gone to the bottom of the pool with his mouth open. My eldest daughter had grabbed his head and Lovie got his feet and they brought him to the surface."

The East of England Ambulance Service attended the call, and Reggie was transported to hospital where he made a full recovery.

His mother added: "If Lovie and Dolly had acted a couple of seconds later, he would have drowned." Mr Grimwood, 40, one of the EEAST paramedics that attended that day, said: "His sisters had pulled him back above the water and to the edge of their paddling pool, before alerting their mother.

"The reason for him being alive is almost certainly because of their actions."

The certificates were presented to the children at their school.

Their mother said she was "bursting with pride" upon hearing her daughters were receiving the award.

"Their act was life-saving, and I will always be grateful to them," she said. "I'm so incredibly proud of them."

