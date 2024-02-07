Milder days forecast for the Sacramento area amid several storms

(FOX40.COM) — Residents of the Sacramento area can breathe easy in the knowing that weather is forecast to be milder than it was over the last few days.

Following an atmospheric river storm that impacted the entire state of California, the upcoming days in the northside of the state are forecast to be cold, but less chaotic when it comes to rainfall and wind.

Storm brings strong winds, heavy rain and snow to Northern California

Some rain is expected Wednesday, but it is not expected to last long.

“After that (Wednesday), rain chances diminish,” said FOX40 meteorologist, Adam Epstein. “Chances drop off dramatically.”

Temperatures are forecast to drop to about 35 degrees during the morning hours Wednesday through Sunday. During the day, temperatures are expected to stay in the 50-degree range.

The weekend is forecast to heat up with temperatures in the low 60s with “no significant storms on the horizon.”









