'Mile High City' has gone more than 200 days without snow

AccuWeather

November has begun on a chillier note following a record or near-record warm October in much of the South and East. The last few days have offered a brief respite from the recent chill in the East, but AccuWeather forecasters are advising residents not to get used to the milder weather. Generally dry and mild weather is expected through Thursday, but the pattern will change by the end of the week as a much stronger cold front moves toward the East Coast. "A cold front associated with a strong st