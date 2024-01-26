Milei Fires Argentina Infrastructure Chief, Papers Report

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s President Javier Milei fired his infrastructure minister in the first cabinet change since taking office in December, local newspapers reported citing unnamed government officials at the presidential palace.

Guillermo Ferraro was sacked after Milei considered he was leaking information from his biweekly cabinet meetings, La Nacion and Clarin reported.

Milei’s office didn’t immediately reply to a request from comment, nor did the infrastructure ministry.

Milei’s original cabinet, in a photo posted on X on Dec. 20.

The episodes of leaked comments were just another reason to fire the minister, who had severe disagreements with Cabinet Chief Nicolas Posse, the newspapers said, adding that the infrastructure ministry will likely be folded into the economy ministry.

Ferraro was blamed for filtering comments from a meeting during which the president allegedly threatened to leave Argentine governors “without a dime” should they fail to support his omnibus bill of reforms. The bill is stuck in congress as lawmakers resist to back higher export taxes. Milei’s office has said that, without higher taxes, more severe spending cuts will fall on the provinces to balance the budget.

A daily news conference with presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni was postponed Friday morning until later notice, Milei’s office informed via text message.

