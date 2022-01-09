Milepost: Goodbye to the Blackberry

TechCrunch

This week, we're talking about what I'm sure could be one of Apple's biggest scandals of the decade thus far: the itty bitty AirTag. AirTags are a very useful product from Apple that pretty much function exactly as advertised. There's been a fair bit of controversy lately around how Apple rolled these out and how even though these are great devices to keep track of your keys, they can also easily be abused to stalk someone.