Milepost: The Paul Manafort sentence – justice served?

On Thursday former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced to 47 months in prison on charges of bank fraud, filing false tax returns to hide tens of millions of dollars in income, and failure to report foreign assets.

Last year, Crystal Mason, a Texas woman who'd asked for and voted with a provisional ballot in November 2016 while on probation (without knowing she wasn't allowed to), was sentenced to , which Judge Amy Berman Jackson will decide whether they are to be served concurrently or consecutively.

In his initial plea agreement, Manafort had also acknowledged guilt on the ten charges in the Virginia case on which the jury had hung 11-1, and agreed to cooperate with the special counsel's office. Later, when he was judged to have subsequently lied to prosecutors about such topics as sharing Trump campaign polling data with his associate Konstantin Kilimnik (a political operative with ties to Russian intelligence), the judge revoked his cooperation agreement.

If Judge Jackson goes for the maximum sentence to be served consecutively, Manafort will be in prison until he is 83 years old.

UPDATE: On Wednesday, March 13, Judge Jackson sentenced Manafort to 73 months, 30 months of which is to be served concurrently with his Virginia sentence, meaning he will spend approximately 7.5 years in prison. Shortly after, new charges were filed in New York City, when an indictment against the former Trump campaign chairman was unsealed. State criminal charges include residential mortgage fraud, falsifying business records, and conspiracy. (A presidential pardon or commutation cannot be handed down on state charges.)

