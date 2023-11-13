Miles Bridges will get ‘significant role’ in return to Hornets — and a new court date

Miles Bridges is expected to return to the Charlotte Hornets’ lineup Friday after serving a 30-game NBA suspension for a domestic violence incident, and play a “significant role,” head coach Steve Clifford said Sunday.

Speaking before the Hornets’ 129-107 loss to the New York Knicks, Clifford said Bridges has been working hard toward his return.

“He’s been practicing every day so he’s been well organized when he’s there,” Clifford said. “He’s in really good shape. He’s worked hard.”

Bridges’ suspension is officially over after the team’s home game Tuesday against Miami. He served the first 20 games of his suspension last year, being credited for “time served” after sitting out the entire 2022-23 season, and had to sit the first 10 games of this season.

Charlotte Hornets rookie forward/guard Brandon Miller, left, watches forward Miles Bridges, right, shoot three-point shots during a competition at the team’s Purple and Teal scrimmage at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

On Monday his pending court case, which involves an alleged violation of a domestic violence protective order, was continued for three months.

Miles Bridges’ court date

Bridges’ new court date was set for Feb. 20 with no further action.

“Nothing happens today,” his attorney, Allen Brotherton, told The Charlotte Observer outside the courtroom.

Brotherton otherwise declined to speak about the case.

Bridges, a forward who’s played four years in the NBA, all for the Hornets, “continually contacted” someone by social media and phone even after a judge in California told him not to, according to a January arrest warrant.

According to a criminal summons issued in October, Bridges is accused of throwing billiard balls at a vehicle while children were inside, smashing the windshield, and leaving dents in the car.

He’s also accused of threatening that if the person “told the police he would take everything from her and withhold child support.”

In October, Brotherton submitted a motion for prosecutors to hand over certain evidence. That included:

▪ Statements “exculpating or mitigating” Bridges’ role, as well as evidence that would “implicate another person.”

▪ Any “contradictory” statements that were given by a witness.

▪ Any “exculpatory or mitigating” statements made by Bridges.

▪ “Any evidence or information that indicates that evidence was obtained in violation of the North Carolina or the Federal Constitution.”

Initial incident

This latest court appearances stem from the initial incident that resulted in his suspension from the NBA. On Nov. 3, 2022, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge of injuring a child’s parent. Bridges was sentenced to three years of probation without jail time.

This past summer, Bridges signed a one-year qualifying offer with the Hornets worth $7.9 million as a restricted free agent, and he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

The Hornets have gone 3-6 without him through the first nine games of the season.