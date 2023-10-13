Miles Bridges turns himself in. Arrest warrant says he was contacting his ex.

Miles Bridges turned himself in to authorities in a neighboring county on criminal charges in Charlotte, officials said Friday.

The 25-year-old Charlotte Hornets forward — with an active warrant in Mecklenburg County for violation of his ex-girlfriend’s domestic violence protection order — turned himself in at the Lincoln County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

Also Friday, an arrest warrant newly made public reveals what police were told in January, when a warrant was issued for Bridges’ arrest in Charlotte.

His ex-girlfriend told police Bridges was violating a domestic violence protection order because he continually contacted her by phone and on social media, the arrest warrant states.

While turning himself in, he was accompanied by his attorney, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, which said Bridges was booked and released on a $1,000 bond.

He turned himself in at 6:57 a.m., officials said. He appeared before a District Court judge during the process. Court records show he was required to let detention officials take his fingerprints.

The charges Bridges turned himself in on Friday on relate to a warrant issued by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police in January when he was accused by his ex-girlfriend of violating a protection order related to prior domestic violence allegations.

Miles Bridges criminal charges

As The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday, a separate criminal summons issued this week against Bridges includes allegations that he smashed his ex’s car windshield and violated a domestic protective order on Oct. 6.

Part of the summons says the woman accuses Bridges of throwing pool table balls at her vehicle while the children were in the car. She says he threatened her, saying that if she called police he would withhold child support money, according to the court summons. Bridges also allowed his current girlfriend to “yell, scream and kick the victim’s car” while children were inside, the summons alleges.

Mecklenburg County court records show the alleged incident happened in Charlotte when Bridges and the woman met for a child custody exchange. In May, the records show, a protective order had been issued by a judge in California.

The new summons charges the 25-year-old Bridges with misdemeanor child abuse, injury to personal property and a domestic protective order violation.

Court records in Mecklenburg County show Bridges has been summoned to appear in court in Charlotte on Nov. 13, the Observer previously reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.