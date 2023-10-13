Miles Bridges turns himself in + Police respond to reported threats at Charlotte, Fort Mill schools

Hey, everyone! Drew here. TGIF!

Here's your news.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges turned himself in to authorities this morning on criminal charges in Charlotte.

An active warrant for Bridges was issued in Mecklenburg County for violation of his ex-girlfriend’s domestic violence protection order. Bridges’ ex-girlfriend told police he was violating a domestic violence protection order because he continually contacted her by phone and on social media, the arrest warrant states.

Anna Douglas continues to update this story.

Police in Charlotte and Fort Mill in South Carolina responded to reported threats at schools this morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police haven’t disclosed the specifics of the reported threat coming from Ashley Park Elementary School. A school in York County was placed on lockdown and later given the “all clear” after police responded to a reported bomb threat.

Joe Marusak and Andrew Dys share the latest.

Late last month, during a game between Monroe High School and Forest Hills High, a series of fights broke out in the stands.

At least 25 people were charged by the Monroe Police Department, The Charlotte Observer reported. The incident was one of a series of fights at area high school sporting events in recent weeks, including at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools games.

Kendrick Marshall reports on what’s been done to prevent further violence at high school sporting events.

