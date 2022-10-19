Miles Cruz found guilty in 2021 East River Trail attack on woman carrying baby in De Pere

GREEN BAY - An Allouez teenager on Wednesday was found guilty of four felony charges in a 2021 attack on a woman as she walked with her infant along the East River Trail in De Pere.

Miles Cruz, now 18, pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping, strangulation and suffocation, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to the plea agreement, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee dismissed the most serious of the charges, attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Brown County Circuit Judge Tammy Jo Hock set sentencing for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6.

Cruz repeatedly answered yes Wednesday as Hock asked if he understood the charges, and if he acknowledged his guilt, and if he was willingly giving up his right to a trial.

Police investigating the attack found the infant near the scene of the attack on Oct. 5, 2021, apparently not seriously hurt.

Cruz had been charged as an adult with the five felonies.

