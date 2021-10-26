Miles Donations Providing Flights for Afghan Refugees
The group Miles4Migrants is coordinating the effort with the help of major airlines to use donated miles and credit card points to help refugees.
Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply...
The airline ceased operations, leaving thousands of workers unemployed and others with lower pay on a new carrier, union reps say.
From tipping etiquette to dining, there were many things I didn't know about cruising before my first European voyage in October.
It's a gem in the building's famous crown.
In his new memoir, No One Wins Alone, NHL legend and hall of fame inductee Mark Messier shared a story about a magic mushroom trip that changed his life.
While the new U.S. travel system rolling out Nov. 8 will open borders to more foreign tourists, there will be tighter rules for some Americans too.
Since noticing Boji's movements, Istanbul Municipality officials have begun tracking the dog's commutes using a microchip and phone app.
Aha!'s inaugural flight took to the sky on October 24 from Reno-Tahoe Airport to Tri-Cities Airport in Washington state.
The White House announced that a new international air travel system will go into effect Nov. 8, allowing entry for fully vaccinated foreign tourists.
Cruise lines will need to adhere to CDC COVID-19 guidance on ships through Jan. 15, after which it will become voluntary for cruise lines to follow.
The public health rules that dictate how cruise ships can operate in U.S. waters during the pandemic will become recommendations in mid-January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. Authorities replaced an earlier ban on cruise travel with a "conditional sailing order" in October 2020, which laid out steps cruise companies had to take to sail with passengers from U.S. ports.
Hawaiian Airlines historically has been conservative with premium cabins, installing outdated products and adding fewer seats than competitors. But the carrier is making a big bet on flat-bed seats for its new Boeing 787s as it emerges from the pandemic, its chief operating officer said. Hawaiian is putting 34 flatbed business class suites on its […]
Beginning October 31, all United flights leaving New York City airports (Newark, LaGuardia and JFK) will have first class seating options available for travelers.
On the October 24 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley Darby planned a "very sexy date night" for Michael Darby. Ashley excitedly filled their incredible hotel room with (Karen Huger's) candles, flowers, and, yes, Reddi-wip. However, there was one choice she didn't feel totally confident about: the luxury hotel. "I wasn't sure how you would feel about the Watergate knowing that you previously owned it," Ashley said to her husband. Despite Michael's business history with the hotel, h
On a visit to the storied Florida archipelago, Leslie Pariseau takes an old-school approach that lets her truly see the islands, in all their flawed and fragile beauty.
A senior executive from the airline says the increase "marks a major milestone in rebuilding our network to pre-pandemic levels."
Disneyland admission prices are going up 3% to 8%, plus extra for the highest demand days.
Federal health officials on Monday extended for nearly three more months its rules that cruise ships must follow to sail during the pandemic.
A German tourist vacationing on the Italian island spotted the lost credit card in Mondello, a beach town near Palermo. Seeing the famous actor's name emblazoned across the black card, the honest traveler took it to the local police.