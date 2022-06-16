Miles-long vehicle chase through multiple counties ends in two arrests, SC cops say

A man and woman were arrested on multiple charges after leading law enforcement officers on a vehicle chase through multiple Midlands counties, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night.

Nicholas Ellison and Jada Prior were taken to the Saluda County Detention Center where they’re facing drug and gun charges, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Ellison was driving a vehicle on Hollywood Road in Saluda County when the pursuit began, according to the release. Information about why deputies tried to stop Ellison was not available.

The chase covered more than a dozen miles before it ended on Clara Brown Road in Newberry County, the sheriff’s office said. There was no word how the pursuit stopped.

No injuries were reported, according to the release.

In addition to Saluda County deputies, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office assisted during the chase.

Both Ellison and Prior were charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and unlawful carry of a handgun, the sheriff’s office said. As the driver, Ellison was also charged with failure to stop for a blue light, and he additionally had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation, according to the release.

No bond has been set for Ellison, 42, and Prior, 24, and both are scheduled to appear in court again on these charges on Oct. 6, Saluda County judicial records show.