Miles Teller Rips 'SNL' Cast With Spot-On Peyton Manning Impression

“Top Gun: Maverick” actor Miles Teller pulled off a spot-on Peyton Manning impression to break down “Saturday Night Live” cast members’ performances during the show’s cold open this weekend.

Teller hosted “SNL” for its premiere on Saturday as he — and cast member Andrew Dismukes — played as the Manning brothers to mock the show and its new set of comedians following a summer of departures.

Teller and Dismukes did a rendition of the brothers’ “Manningcast” broadcast to critique a sketch on former President Donald Trump’s stay at his Mar-a-Lago estate during a hurricane.

Teller, in the midst of his commentary on the sketch, predicted a mediocre, error-laden performance from “rookie” cast member Michael Longfellow.

“The new guy’s fully panicking. He’s just staring in the camera,” Teller said.

“Oh, God, and you know what, that might be the only time we see him tonight,” Dismukes added.

Teller later looped in three-time “SNL” host and fellow “Top Gun” actor Jon Hamm to weigh in on the show’s cast.

The Trump sketch included an appearance by five-time Olympian Shaun White, who played the special master assigned to review documents the FBI seized in a search of Trump’s estate.

“I’ve decided they’re all awesome,” White said as he held up a briefcase.

“Yeah, well, you know sometimes they need to bring in a real celebrity when the host isn’t that famous,” Hamm said during White’s appearance in the sketch.

You can watch the 48th season premiere’s cold open — and Teller fire back at Hamm — below.

The Manning brothers break down the #SNLPremierepic.twitter.com/kH1cttLSts — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 2, 2022

Jon Hamm joins Peyton and Eli Manning for expert analysis on the #SNLPremierepic.twitter.com/SAltgz4S7S — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 2, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

