Has Milestone Builder Holdings Limited (HKG:1667) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

When Milestone Builder Holdings Limited's (HKG:1667) announced its latest earnings (31 March 2019), I wanted to understand how these figures stacked up against its past performance. The two benchmarks I used were Milestone Builder Holdings's average earnings over the past couple of years, and its industry performance. These are useful yardsticks to help me gauge whether or not 1667 actually performed well. Below is a quick commentary on how I see 1667 has performed.

Could 1667 beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

1667's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of HK$15m has increased by 9.0% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -13%, indicating the rate at which 1667 is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Let's see if it is only because of industry tailwinds, or if Milestone Builder Holdings has seen some company-specific growth.

SEHK:1667 Income Statement, July 30th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Milestone Builder Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 10% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.5% is below the HK Construction industry of 5.6%, indicating Milestone Builder Holdings's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Milestone Builder Holdings’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 57% to 15%.

What does this mean?

Milestone Builder Holdings's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Recent positive growth isn't always indicative of a continued optimistic outlook. I recommend you continue to research Milestone Builder Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

