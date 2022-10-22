Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MIST) recent US$101m market cap decline means a loss of US$6.2k for insiders who bought this year

Insiders who acquired US$308k worth of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MIST) stock at an average price of US$5.22 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 40% price decline. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$301k, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Notably, that recent purchase by Michael Tomsicek is the biggest insider purchase of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$5.11). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Milestone Pharmaceuticals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Milestone Pharmaceuticals insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$280k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.4m worth of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock, about 1.6% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Milestone Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Milestone Pharmaceuticals (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

