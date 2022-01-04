Miley Cyrus joked about her New Year's Eve fashion mishap with a photo of her daring top that fell off mid-performance

Amanda Krause
·2 min read
In this article:
Miley Cyrus and 24kGoldn perform in Florida on New Year&#39;s Eve 2021.
Miley Cyrus performs with 24kGoldn in Florida on December 31, 2021.NBC/Getty Images

  • Miley Cyrus joked about her New Year's Eve wardrobe malfunction in a new Instagram post.

  • She shared a photo of the silver outfit, and noted that her shirt "didn't stay on very long."

  • Cyrus also posted photos of other daring outfits she wore behind the scenes of her NBC special.

Miley Cyrus might have experienced a wardrobe malfunction during her latest performance, but she's taking the mishap in stride.

The musician performed in Miami, Florida, on Friday night for a televised New Year's Eve special she hosted with Pete Davidson.

As Insider's Rebecca Harrington reported at the time, Cyrus was performing "Party in the USA" while wearing a silver outfit when her halter top seemingly snapped and fell off. She quickly caught the shirt, walked backstage, and changed into a red blazer — all while continuing her performance.

And days after the incident, the "Midnight Sky" musician still seems confident. She posted a picture of herself wearing the sparkling, two-piece set on Instagram and added the caption: "Get a good look at the top that didn't stay on very long….. 🥵."

The outfit, which had rips across the top and a matching miniskirt, was one of the numerous daring looks Cyrus wore throughout the performance.

She also wore a black minidress covered in gold chains, a fringe-covered jumpsuit, and a blue bralette worn underneath a short coat crafted from rainbow-colored feathers.

Cyrus paired the latter outfit with sparkling platform heels, diamond earrings, and a miniskirt made from pink lace.

Miley Cyrus in Florida for her 2021 New Year&#39;s Eve party.
Miley Cyrus in Florida for her New Year's Eve party on December 31, 2021.NBC/Getty Images

Cyrus even wore some bold looks backstage, as she later revealed on Instagram.

"Styled by @noahcyrus 🖤," the musician wrote alongside a picture of herself wearing a see-through mesh minidress.

